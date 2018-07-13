Cheat Codes - Only You (Video ufficiale e testo)

Cheat Codes - Only You testo



Dancing with your silhouette in the places that we met

Ooh, tryna find you in the moon

Paris never feels the same, when the streets all call your name

Ooh, so I hide in crowded rooms

And I'll follow right down the river

Where the ocean meets the sky

To you, to you

Once upon a time we had it all

Somewhere down the line we went and lost it

One brick at a time we watched it fall

I'm broken here tonight and darling, no one else can fix me

Only you, only you

And no one else can fix me, only you

Only you, only you

And no one else can fix me, only you, oh

Only you

Did I let go of your hand for a castle made of sand

Ooh, that fell into the blue

I went following the sun to be alone with everyone

Ooh, looking 'round a crowded room

And I'll follow right down the river

Where the ocean meets the sky

To you, to you

Once upon a time we had it all (we had it all) (Mmm)

Somewhere down the line we went and lost it

(we went and lost it)

One brick at a time we watched it fall (fall)

I'm broken here tonight and darling no one else can fix me

Only you, only you (yeah)

And no one else can fix me, only you (no one like you)

Only you, (nobody else), only you (oh)

And no one else can fix me, only you, (oh)

Only you

(Falling, falling, falling, yeah)

Only you, (only you), only you, (only you)

And no one else can fix me, only you (only you)

Only you, (only you), only you, (only you)

And no one else can fix me, only you