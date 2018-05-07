Childish Gambino - This Is America (Video ufficiale e testo)

Childish Gambino - This Is America testo



Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away



We just wanna party

Party just for you

We just want the money

Money just for you

I don't wanna party

Party just for me

Girl, you got me dancin' (yeah, girl, you got me dancin')

Dance and shake the frame

We just wanna party (yeah)

Party just for you (yeah)

We just want the money (yeah)

Money just for you (you)

I don't wanna party (yeah)

Party just for me (yeah)

Girl, you got me dancin' (yeah, girl, you got me dancin')

Dance and shake the frame (you)



This is America

Don't catch you slippin' up

Don't catch you slippin' up

Look what I'm whippin' up

This is America (woo)

Don't catch you slippin' up

Don't catch you slippin' up

Look what I'm whippin' up



This is America (skrrt, skrrt, woo)

Don't catch you slippin' up (ayy)

Look at how I'm livin' now

Police be trippin' now (woo)

Yeah, this is America (woo, ayy)

Guns in my area (word, my area)

I got the strap (ayy, ayy)

I gotta carry 'em

Yeah, yeah, I'ma go into this (ugh)

Yeah, yeah, this is guerilla (woo)

Yeah, yeah, I'ma go get the bag

Yeah, yeah, or I'ma get the pad

Yeah, yeah, I'm so cold like yeah (yeah)

I'm so dope like yeah (woo)

We gon' blow like yeah (straight up, uh)



Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody

You go tell somebody

Grandma told me

Get your money, Black man (get your money)

Get your money, Black man (get your money)

Get your money, Black man (get your, Black man)

Get your money, Black man (get your, Black man)

Black man



This is America (woo, ayy)

Don't catch you slippin' up (woo, woo, don't catch you slippin', now)

Don't catch you slippin' up (ayy, woah)

Look what I'm whippin' up (Slime!)

This is America (yeah, yeah)

Don't catch you slippin' up (woah, ayy)

Don't catch you slippin' up (ayy, woo)

Look what I'm whippin' up (ayy)



Look how I'm geekin' out (hey)

I'm so fitted (I'm so fitted, woo)

I'm on Gucci (I'm on Gucci)

I'm so pretty (yeah, yeah)

I'm gon' get it (ayy, I'm gon' get it)

Watch me move (blaow)

This a celly (ha)

That's a tool (yeah)

On my Kodak (woo, Black)

Ooh, know that (yeah, know that, hold on)

Get it (get it, get it)

Ooh, work it (21)

Hunnid bands, hunnid bands, hunnid bands (hunnid bands)

Contraband, contraband, contraband (contraband)

I got the plug on Oaxaca (woah)

They gonna find you that blocka (blaow)



Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody

America, I just checked my following list and

You go tell somebody

You mothafuckas owe me

Grandma told me

Get your money, Black man (Black man)

Get your money, Black man (Black man)

Get your money, Black man (get your, Black man)

Get your money, Black man (get your, Black man)

Black man

1, 2, get down

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody

You go tell somebody

Grandma told me, "Get your money"

Get your money, Black man (Black man)

Get your money, Black man (Black man)

Get your money, Black man (Black man)

Get your money, Black man (Black man)

Black man



You just a Black man in this world

You just a barcode, ayy

You just a Black man in this world

Drivin' expensive foreigns, yeah

You just a big dawg, yeah

I kenneled him in the backyard

That probably ain't life for a dog

For a big dog