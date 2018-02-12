Cláudia Leitte - Carnaval (feat. Pitbull) [Spanish] (Video ufficiale e testo)

Cláudia Leitte - Carnaval (feat. Pitbull) [Spanish] testo



This is my carnaval aye aye aye ha

This is my carnaval aye aye aye ha

Shake it and drop it shake it drop it

You know it's going down

Everybody dancing everybody jumping

Let's get it started now

This is my carnaval



We made history together opened up the World Cup

We bout to do it again now baby buckle up

From Miami to Brazil

Claudia pass the torch like Olympics in Rio

Girl you got that hmmm

Girl you got that real

Me I got that glow

Yeah you know the drill

Hit them with that samba show them what it is

And after carnaval we can all hit the crib

Obrigado Claudia Leitte

Here we go again

Speaking to the world

Here we go again

In carnaval

Here we go again

Now move this drop, everybody hands up



This is my carnaval aye aye aye ha

This is my carnaval aye aye aye ha

Shake it and drop it shake it drop it

You know it's going down

Everybody dancing everybody jumping

Let's get it started now



This is my carnaval aye aye aye ha

This is my carnaval aye aye aye ha

Shake it and drop it shake it drop it

You know it's going down

Everybody dancing everybody jumping

Let's get it started now

This is my carnaval



Give me rhythm, give me flow

Give it up boy I need some more

Take my body to the floor tonight

Touch me good baby come and do me right

Jiggle it and take it low

Blow the trumpets baby blow

We can dance until the morning light

We can do, we can do this thing for life

Samba

A little bit rumba with a bit of salsa

Play it over and over



This is my carnaval aye aye aye ha

This is my carnaval aye aye aye ha

Shake it and drop it shake it drop it

You know its going down

Everybody dancing everybody jumping

Lets get it started now



This is my carnaval aye aye aye ha

This is my carnaval aye aye aye ha

Shake it and drop it shake it drop it

You know its going down

Everybody dancing everybody jumping

Lets get it started now

This is my carnaval



Deja deja de llorar

El passado es pa borrar

Adelante no hay que parar

El camino es mio pa tomar

Sigue sigue quiero mas

Mi destino y mi compass

Y el amor, yo voy a encontrar

Por que yo, siempre voy a ama

Samba

A little bit rumba with a bit of salsa

Play it over and over



This is my carnaval aye aye aye ha

This is my carnaval aye aye aye ha

Shake it and drop it shake it drop it

You know its going down

Everybody dancing everybody jumping

Lets get it started now



This is my carnaval aye aye aye ha

This is my carnaval aye aye aye ha

Shake it and drop it shake it drop it

You know its going down

Everybody dancing everybody jumping

Lets get it started now

This is my carnaval