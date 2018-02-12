Cláudia Leitte - Carnaval (feat. Pitbull) [Spanish] (Video ufficiale e testo)
Cláudia Leitte - Carnaval (feat. Pitbull) [Spanish] testo
This is my carnaval aye aye aye ha
This is my carnaval aye aye aye ha
Shake it and drop it shake it drop it
You know it's going down
Everybody dancing everybody jumping
Let's get it started now
This is my carnaval
We made history together opened up the World Cup
We bout to do it again now baby buckle up
From Miami to Brazil
Claudia pass the torch like Olympics in Rio
Girl you got that hmmm
Girl you got that real
Me I got that glow
Yeah you know the drill
Hit them with that samba show them what it is
And after carnaval we can all hit the crib
Obrigado Claudia Leitte
Here we go again
Speaking to the world
Here we go again
In carnaval
Here we go again
Now move this drop, everybody hands up
This is my carnaval aye aye aye ha
This is my carnaval aye aye aye ha
Shake it and drop it shake it drop it
You know it's going down
Everybody dancing everybody jumping
Let's get it started now
This is my carnaval aye aye aye ha
This is my carnaval aye aye aye ha
Shake it and drop it shake it drop it
You know it's going down
Everybody dancing everybody jumping
Let's get it started now
This is my carnaval
Give me rhythm, give me flow
Give it up boy I need some more
Take my body to the floor tonight
Touch me good baby come and do me right
Jiggle it and take it low
Blow the trumpets baby blow
We can dance until the morning light
We can do, we can do this thing for life
Samba
A little bit rumba with a bit of salsa
Play it over and over
This is my carnaval aye aye aye ha
This is my carnaval aye aye aye ha
Shake it and drop it shake it drop it
You know its going down
Everybody dancing everybody jumping
Lets get it started now
This is my carnaval aye aye aye ha
This is my carnaval aye aye aye ha
Shake it and drop it shake it drop it
You know its going down
Everybody dancing everybody jumping
Lets get it started now
This is my carnaval
Deja deja de llorar
El passado es pa borrar
Adelante no hay que parar
El camino es mio pa tomar
Sigue sigue quiero mas
Mi destino y mi compass
Y el amor, yo voy a encontrar
Por que yo, siempre voy a ama
Samba
A little bit rumba with a bit of salsa
Play it over and over
This is my carnaval aye aye aye ha
This is my carnaval aye aye aye ha
Shake it and drop it shake it drop it
You know its going down
Everybody dancing everybody jumping
Lets get it started now
This is my carnaval aye aye aye ha
This is my carnaval aye aye aye ha
Shake it and drop it shake it drop it
You know its going down
Everybody dancing everybody jumping
Lets get it started now
This is my carnaval
