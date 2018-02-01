Clean Bandit - I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Clean Bandit - I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels) testo



I know you're out in Cabo

Hanging with your brother

Wishin' that I was your bottle

So I could be close to your lips again

I know you didn't call your parents

And tell them that we ended

'Cause you know that they'd be offended

Did you not wanna tell them it's the end

And I know we're not supposed to talk

But I'm getting ahead of myself

I get scared when we're not

'Cause I'm scared you're with somebody else

So I guess that it is gone

And I just keep lying to myself

I can't believe it

I, I miss you, yeah I miss you

I miss you, yeah I miss you, oh I do

I miss you, yeah I miss you

Though I'm tryin' not to right now

You weren't a fan of pictures

So I hardly ever took 'em

Got them saved in my mind from the bedroom

So that way I can't forget your skin

So I saved all the texts

All of the best over the years

Just to remind myself

Of how good it is

Or was

And I know we're not supposed to talk

But I'm getting ahead of myself

I get scared when we're not

'Cause I'm scared you're with somebody else

So I guess that it is gone

And I just keep lying to myself

I can't believe it

I, I miss you, yeah I miss you

I miss you, yeah I miss you, oh I do

I miss you, yeah I miss you

Though I'm tryin' not to right now

So I saved all the texts

All of the best over the years

Just to remind myself

Of how good it is

Yeah, I saved all the texts off of my ex

Minus the tears

Just to remind myself

Of how good it is

Or was

'Cause I miss you, yeah I miss you

I miss you, yeah I miss you, oh I do

I miss you, yeah I miss you

Though I'm tryin' not to right now

I can't help it, I just

Though I'm tryin' not to right now

How? I can't help it, I just