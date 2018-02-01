Clean Bandit - I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Clean Bandit - I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels) testo
I know you're out in Cabo
Hanging with your brother
Wishin' that I was your bottle
So I could be close to your lips again
I know you didn't call your parents
And tell them that we ended
'Cause you know that they'd be offended
Did you not wanna tell them it's the end
And I know we're not supposed to talk
But I'm getting ahead of myself
I get scared when we're not
'Cause I'm scared you're with somebody else
So I guess that it is gone
And I just keep lying to myself
I can't believe it
I, I miss you, yeah I miss you
I miss you, yeah I miss you, oh I do
I miss you, yeah I miss you
Though I'm tryin' not to right now
You weren't a fan of pictures
So I hardly ever took 'em
Got them saved in my mind from the bedroom
So that way I can't forget your skin
So I saved all the texts
All of the best over the years
Just to remind myself
Of how good it is
Or was
And I know we're not supposed to talk
But I'm getting ahead of myself
I get scared when we're not
'Cause I'm scared you're with somebody else
So I guess that it is gone
And I just keep lying to myself
I can't believe it
I, I miss you, yeah I miss you
I miss you, yeah I miss you, oh I do
I miss you, yeah I miss you
Though I'm tryin' not to right now
So I saved all the texts
All of the best over the years
Just to remind myself
Of how good it is
Yeah, I saved all the texts off of my ex
Minus the tears
Just to remind myself
Of how good it is
Or was
'Cause I miss you, yeah I miss you
I miss you, yeah I miss you, oh I do
I miss you, yeah I miss you
Though I'm tryin' not to right now
I can't help it, I just
Though I'm tryin' not to right now
How? I can't help it, I just
Altro su #Clean Bandit
-
PubblicatoGuarda il video ufficiale di "Rather Be", la canzone dei Clean Bandit numero uno nella classifica UK.
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoBob Geldof ha chiamato a raccolta le più grandi star della musica inglese per la versione del trentennale dell'iniziativa benefica: eccole tutte nel video...
Leggi l'articoloNuove Uscite
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoClean Bandit - Symphony (feat. Zara Larsson): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoLa multinazionale sponsorizza il drone che permette di ritrovare gli amici perduti durante gli eventi musicali. Il lancio a Londra, durante il New Look...
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoClean Bandit - Rockabye (feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs