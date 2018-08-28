Clean Bandit - Solo (feat. Demi Lovato) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Clean Bandit - Solo (feat. Demi Lovato) testo



This solo, solo, everybody

This solo, everybody

This solo, solo, everybody



I never meant to leave you hurtin'

I never meant to do the worst thing

Not to you (this solo, solo, everybody)



'Cause every time I read your message

I wish I wasn't one of your exes

Now I'm the fool (this solo, solo, everybody)



Since you been gone

I've been dancing on my own

There's boys up in my zone

But they can't turn me on

'Cause baby, you're the only one I'm coming for

I can't take no more, no more, no more



I wanna f-woop, woop woop, but I'm broken hearted

Cr-cr-cry but I like to party

T-t-touch but I got nobody

Here on my own

I wanna f-woop, woop woop, but I'm broken hearted

Cr-cr-cry since the day we parted

T-t-touch but I got nobody

So I do it solo



This solo, solo, everybody

This solo, everybody

This solo, solo, everybody

So I do it solo

This solo, solo, everybody

This solo, everybody

This solo, solo, everybody

I do it solo



Every single night I lose it

I can't even hear the music without you (it solo, solo, everybody)

Ah, yeah, yeah

Try to stop myself from calling

But I really wanna know if you're with

someone new (it solo, solo, everybody)



Since you been gone

I've been dancing on my own

There's boys up in my zone

But they can't turn me on

'Cause baby, you're the only one I'm coming for

I can't take no more, no more, no more



I wanna f-woop, woop woop, but I'm broken hearted

Cr-cr-cry but I like to party

T-t-touch but I got nobody

Here on my own

I wanna f-woop, woop woop, but I'm broken hearted

Cr-cr-cry since the day we parted

T-t-touch but I got nobody

So I do it solo



This solo, solo, everybody

This solo, everybody

This solo, solo, everybody

I do it solo

This solo, solo, everybody

This solo, everybody

This solo, solo, everybody

So do it solo



Can't do it solo



I wanna f-woop, woop woop, but I'm broken hearted

Cr-cr-cry but I like to party

T-t-touch but I got nobody

Here on my own (here on my own)

I wanna f-woop, woop woop, but I'm broken hearted

Cr-cr-cry since the day we parted

T-t-touch but I got nobody

So I do it solo



This solo, solo, everybody

This solo, everybody

This solo, solo, everybody

I do it solo

This solo, solo, everybody

This solo, everybody

This solo, solo, everybody

I do it solo