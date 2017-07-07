Coldplay - A L I E N S (Video ufficiale e testo)

Coldplay - A L I E N S testo



We were just about to lose our home

Diamonds ate the radio

Moving in the dead of night



We took photographs

Just some just so

History has some to know

We were moving at the speed of flight



Kids

Cry



If you

Want to

That's alright

If you

Want to

Hold me

Hold me tight

Just an alien



We were hovering without a home

Millions are UFO

Hovering in hope some scope

Tonight



Sees the light and says

Fly if you

Want to

That's alright

But if you

Want to

Call me

Call this line

Just an alien

Just an alien



Oh we just want to get home again



Tell your leader

Sir or ma'am

We come in peace

We mean no harm

Somewhere out there

In the unknown

All the E.T's are phoning home



Watching my life

On the skyline

Crossing your eyes

For a lifetime



Just an alien

Moving target

Target movement

A patch a corner

Of the spacetime



Just an alien

Turning toward it

Turning pages

Over Asia

Crossing ages



Just an alien

Oh we just want to get home again