Coone @ Defqon.1 Weekend Festival 2018

  • Coone - Maximum Force (Defqon.1 Australia Anthem 2018)
  • Code Black - Pandora (I Am Hardstyle Edit)
  • Coone ft. David Spekter - Faye
  • Coone - Million Miles (2018 Edit)
  • Coone - Survival Of The Fittest (Defqon.1 Anthem 2014)
  • Coone ft. Jelle Van Dael - Superman
  • TNT aka Technoboy 'N' Tuneboy & DJ Isaac - The Realm
  • Coone & Ummet Ozcan ft. MC Villain - ID
  • Coone & Wildstylez - Here I Come
  • Coone - Young, Gifted & Proud (The Qontinent Anthem 2017)
  • KELTEK - Dark Sun
  • Coone & Hard Driver - Showtime 2.0
  • Gunz For Hire - Plata O Plomo
  • Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar (Enemy Contact Bootleg)
  • w/ Frequencerz - Rockstar (Sub Zero Project Remix)
  • Coone & Hard Driver - It's All Orchestral (Prelude)
  • w/ Coone & Hard Driver - It's All In The Game (Intents Festival 2016 Anthem)
  • ID - ID
  • w/ Chain Reaction - The Record Breaking (ID Remix)

