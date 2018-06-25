Coone @ Defqon.1 Weekend Festival 2018
- Coone - Maximum Force (Defqon.1 Australia Anthem 2018)
- Code Black - Pandora (I Am Hardstyle Edit)
- Coone ft. David Spekter - Faye
- Coone - Million Miles (2018 Edit)
- Coone - Survival Of The Fittest (Defqon.1 Anthem 2014)
- Coone ft. Jelle Van Dael - Superman
- TNT aka Technoboy 'N' Tuneboy & DJ Isaac - The Realm
- Coone & Ummet Ozcan ft. MC Villain - ID
- Coone & Wildstylez - Here I Come
- Coone - Young, Gifted & Proud (The Qontinent Anthem 2017)
- KELTEK - Dark Sun
- Coone & Hard Driver - Showtime 2.0
- Gunz For Hire - Plata O Plomo
- Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar (Enemy Contact Bootleg)
- w/ Frequencerz - Rockstar (Sub Zero Project Remix)
- Coone & Hard Driver - It's All Orchestral (Prelude)
- w/ Coone & Hard Driver - It's All In The Game (Intents Festival 2016 Anthem)
- ID - ID
- w/ Chain Reaction - The Record Breaking (ID Remix)
