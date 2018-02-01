Home #D-Block & S-te-Fan Video D-Block & S-te-Fan - 2 Silhouettes (Video ufficiale e testo)
D-Block & S-te-Fan - 2 Silhouettes

D-Block & S-te-Fan - 2 Silhouettes: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

D-Block & S-te-Fan - 2 Silhouettes testo

We're jaded, we're faded, the writing's on the wall
We're broken, about to fall
Standing at the front line,


shadows in the limelight, never meant to let you down
Now the fire's 'bout to go out, no one here can save us now
'Cause we are who we are, no reason to hide our scars
Yes, you are who you are
Because the shape of our hearts are just the silhouettes in the dark

The silhouettes in the dark

Because the shape of our hearts are just the silhouettes in the dark

The silhouettes in the dark.

'Cause we are who we are, no reason to hide our scars
Yes, you are who you are
Here's a reason to stay strong, a reason to move on
A reason to stay strong, and move on
Because the shape of our hearts are just the silhouettes in the dark

The silhouettes in the dark

Because the shape of our hearts are just the silhouettes in the dark

The silhouettes in the dark

'Cause we are who we are, no reason to hide our scars
Yes, you are who you are
Here's a reason to stay strong, a reason to move on
A reason to stay strong, and move on
Because the shape of our hearts are just the silhouettes in the dark

