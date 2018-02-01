D-Block & S-te-Fan - 2 Silhouettes (Video ufficiale e testo)
D-Block & S-te-Fan - 2 Silhouettes testo
We're jaded, we're faded, the writing's on the wall
We're broken, about to fall
Standing at the front line,
shadows in the limelight, never meant to let you down
Now the fire's 'bout to go out, no one here can save us now
'Cause we are who we are, no reason to hide our scars
Yes, you are who you are
Because the shape of our hearts are just the silhouettes in the dark
The silhouettes in the dark
Because the shape of our hearts are just the silhouettes in the dark
The silhouettes in the dark.
'Cause we are who we are, no reason to hide our scars
Yes, you are who you are
Here's a reason to stay strong, a reason to move on
A reason to stay strong, and move on
Because the shape of our hearts are just the silhouettes in the dark
The silhouettes in the dark
Because the shape of our hearts are just the silhouettes in the dark
The silhouettes in the dark
'Cause we are who we are, no reason to hide our scars
Yes, you are who you are
Here's a reason to stay strong, a reason to move on
A reason to stay strong, and move on
Because the shape of our hearts are just the silhouettes in the dark
Altro su #D-Block & S-te-Fan
-
PubblicatoD-Block & S-te-Fan - Promised Land: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoLeggi e condividi tutte le migliori frasi dalle canzoni di Rocco Hunt. Crea la tua citazione personalizzata e inviala ai tuoi amici!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLeggi le migliori frasi delle canzoni di Benji & Fede: crea la tua citazione personalizzata e condividila subito!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLe migliori frasi delle canzoni dei Fedez, sfoglia e crea le tue Lyricard con le tue citazioni preferite.
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoSfoglia la gallery con le più begli axforismi dalle canzoni del rapper e genera le tue Lyricard.
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs