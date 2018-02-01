D-Block & S-te-Fan - 2 Silhouettes (Video ufficiale e testo)

D-Block & S-te-Fan - 2 Silhouettes testo



We're jaded, we're faded, the writing's on the wall

We're broken, about to fall

Standing at the front line,





shadows in the limelight, never meant to let you down

Now the fire's 'bout to go out, no one here can save us now

'Cause we are who we are, no reason to hide our scars

Yes, you are who you are

Because the shape of our hearts are just the silhouettes in the dark



The silhouettes in the dark



Because the shape of our hearts are just the silhouettes in the dark



The silhouettes in the dark.



'Cause we are who we are, no reason to hide our scars

Yes, you are who you are

Here's a reason to stay strong, a reason to move on

A reason to stay strong, and move on

Because the shape of our hearts are just the silhouettes in the dark



The silhouettes in the dark



Because the shape of our hearts are just the silhouettes in the dark



The silhouettes in the dark



'Cause we are who we are, no reason to hide our scars

Yes, you are who you are

Here's a reason to stay strong, a reason to move on

A reason to stay strong, and move on

Because the shape of our hearts are just the silhouettes in the dark