D-Block & S-te-Fan - Promised Land (Video ufficiale e testo)

D-Block & S-te-Fan - Promised Land testo

Walking blind and my hands are tied
I wanna lose my troubled mind
Out of reach just like the moon
But I will find my way, and I say

(Ooh) Don't need no mercy
(Ooh) What can I do
(Ooh) Don't need to save me
(Ooh) 'Cause I will find my way to you
(Ooh) Don't need no mercy
(Ooh) What can I do
(Ooh) Don't need to save me
(Ooh) I will find my way to you
We will make it to the promised land

(Ooh)

Oh oh, the promised land
Don't need no mercy
What can I do
Don't need to save me
I will find my way to you
We will make it to the promised land

Oh oh, the promised land
(Oh oh, the promised land)

(Ooh) Don't need no mercy
What can I do
(Ooh) Don't need to save me
'Cause I will find my way to you
(Ooh) Don't need no mercy
(Ooh) What can I do
(Ooh) Don't need to save me
(Ooh) I will find my way to you

Oh oh, the promised land

(We will make it)
We will make it to the promised land

Promised land

Don't need no mercy
What can I do
Don't need to save me
I will find my way to you

