D-Block & S-te-Fan - Promised Land (Video ufficiale e testo)

D-Block & S-te-Fan - Promised Land testo



Walking blind and my hands are tied

I wanna lose my troubled mind

Out of reach just like the moon

But I will find my way, and I say



(Ooh) Don't need no mercy

(Ooh) What can I do

(Ooh) Don't need to save me

(Ooh) 'Cause I will find my way to you

(Ooh) Don't need no mercy

(Ooh) What can I do

(Ooh) Don't need to save me

(Ooh) I will find my way to you

We will make it to the promised land



(Ooh)



Oh oh, the promised land

Don't need no mercy

What can I do

Don't need to save me

I will find my way to you

We will make it to the promised land



Oh oh, the promised land

(Oh oh, the promised land)



(Ooh) Don't need no mercy

What can I do

(Ooh) Don't need to save me

'Cause I will find my way to you

(Ooh) Don't need no mercy

(Ooh) What can I do

(Ooh) Don't need to save me

(Ooh) I will find my way to you



Oh oh, the promised land



(We will make it)

We will make it to the promised land



Promised land



Don't need no mercy

What can I do

Don't need to save me

I will find my way to you