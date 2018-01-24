D-Block & S-te-Fan - Promised Land (Video ufficiale e testo)
D-Block & S-te-Fan - Promised Land testo
Walking blind and my hands are tied
I wanna lose my troubled mind
Out of reach just like the moon
But I will find my way, and I say
(Ooh) Don't need no mercy
(Ooh) What can I do
(Ooh) Don't need to save me
(Ooh) 'Cause I will find my way to you
(Ooh) Don't need no mercy
(Ooh) What can I do
(Ooh) Don't need to save me
(Ooh) I will find my way to you
We will make it to the promised land
(Ooh)
Oh oh, the promised land
Don't need no mercy
What can I do
Don't need to save me
I will find my way to you
We will make it to the promised land
Oh oh, the promised land
(Oh oh, the promised land)
(Ooh) Don't need no mercy
What can I do
(Ooh) Don't need to save me
'Cause I will find my way to you
(Ooh) Don't need no mercy
(Ooh) What can I do
(Ooh) Don't need to save me
(Ooh) I will find my way to you
Oh oh, the promised land
(We will make it)
We will make it to the promised land
Promised land
Don't need no mercy
What can I do
Don't need to save me
I will find my way to you
Altro su #D-Block & S-te-Fan
-
PubblicatoLeggi le migliori frasi delle canzoni di Benji & Fede: crea la tua citazione personalizzata e condividila subito!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLeggi e condividi tutte le migliori frasi dalle canzoni di Rocco Hunt. Crea la tua citazione personalizzata e inviala ai tuoi amici!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLe migliori frasi delle canzoni dei Fedez, sfoglia e crea le tue Lyricard con le tue citazioni preferite.
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoSfoglia la gallery con le più begli axforismi dalle canzoni del rapper e genera le tue Lyricard.
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs