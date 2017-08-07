Dannic @ Untold Festival 2017

Dannic vs. Merk & Kremont ft. Duane Harden - Music (Intro Edit)

w/ Dannic vs. Galantis - Fonk It Hunter (Dannic Mashup)

w/ TJR & VINAI - Bounce Generation (Acapella)

Rayven & Valexx - ID

w/ Dannic & Amersy vs. Florence & The Machine - Lights Out vs. You've Got The Love (Dannic Mashup)

w/ Jamie Lewis ft. Michael Watford - For You (Put Your Hands Up In The Air Acapella)

Teamworx - Body Language

w/ TJR - What's Up Suckaz (Everybody Put Your Hands In The Air Acapella)

w/ Jax Jones ft. RAYE - You Don't Know Me

Dannic vs. Merk & Kremont ft. Duane Harden - Music

w/ Jack Ü ft. Bunji Garlin - Jungle Bae (Acapella)

JOYRYDE - Hot Drum

w/ Dannic vs. Tom & Jame - Clap (Acapella)

w/ Eric Prydz - Pjanoo

Dannic & Pessto - ID

w/ Icona Pop ft. Charli XCX - I Love It (Acapella)

Dannic & Will K - ID

w/ Michele Chiavarini - Let Me See You (Clap Your Hands Up) (Acapella)

Garmiani ft. Julimar Santos - Fogo

w/ Alesso - Raise Your Head (Acapella)

w/ Martin Jensen vs. Tryde & Krytek - Solo Dance (Matteo Traini vs. MASSA Tribal Mashup)

w/ Mightyfools - Footrocker (Get Your, Get Your Hands Up Acapella)

Dannic & We AM - Move

Tom & Jame - ID

w/ Linkin Park - Numb (Acapella)

Dannic & D.O.D - ID

w/ Knife Party - LRAD (Everybody In The Club Acapella)

Fedde Le Grand & Dannic vs. Coco Star - Coco's Miracle (Festival Mix)

w/ Chuck Nash - Are You Ready (Make Some Noise) (Acapella)

Dannic - Rockin

w/ Hardwell & Dannic ft. Haris - Survivors (Acapella)

Dannic & Promise Land vs. Jay Hardway vs. The Weekend & Daft Punk - House It vs. Amsterdam vs. Starboy (Hardwell & Dannic Mashup)

Fedde Le Grand - ID

w/ Avicii & Nicky Romero ft. Noonie Bao - I Could Be The One (Acapella)

Dannic vs. Tom & Jame vs. Skrillex & Damian Marley - Ready Bun Dem (Dannic Mashup)

w/ Holl & Rush - The Witch Doctor

ID - ID

w/ Coldplay - Paradise (Acapella)

w/ DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne - I'm The One

w/ Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & Martin Garrix - Tremor (Sensation 2014 Anthem)

w/ ID - ID

ID - ID

w/ Alesso ft. Tove Lo - Heroes (We Could Be) (Acapella)

Dannic & SICK INDIVIDUALS - Feel Your Love

WILL K & Jebu - Elephant Rage

Zedd & Alessia Cara - Stay (Quintino Remix)

w/ Dannic - Can You Feel It

Dannic vs. Shakedown - Blaze At Night (Dannic Mashup)

w/ Chuckie - Who's Ready To Jump (Put Your Hands Up, Put Your Fucking Hands Up Acapella)

Dannic - ID

Dannic - ID

Dannic ft. Airto - Light The Sky