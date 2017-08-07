Home #Dannic Video Dannic @ Untold Festival 2017
Dannic @ Untold Festival 2017

  1.  Dannic vs. Merk & Kremont ft. Duane Harden - Music (Intro Edit)
  2.  w/ Dannic vs. Galantis - Fonk It Hunter (Dannic Mashup)
  3.  w/ TJR & VINAI - Bounce Generation (Acapella)
  4.  Rayven & Valexx - ID
  5.  w/ Dannic & Amersy vs. Florence & The Machine - Lights Out vs. You've Got The Love (Dannic Mashup)
  6.  w/ Jamie Lewis ft. Michael Watford - For You (Put Your Hands Up In The Air Acapella)
  7.  Teamworx - Body Language
  8.  w/ TJR - What's Up Suckaz (Everybody Put Your Hands In The Air Acapella)
  9.  w/ Jax Jones ft. RAYE - You Don't Know Me
  10.  Dannic vs. Merk & Kremont ft. Duane Harden - Music
  11.  w/ Jack Ü ft. Bunji Garlin - Jungle Bae (Acapella)
  12.  JOYRYDE - Hot Drum
  13.  w/ Dannic vs. Tom & Jame - Clap (Acapella)
  14.  w/ Eric Prydz - Pjanoo
  15.  Dannic & Pessto - ID
  16.  w/ Icona Pop ft. Charli XCX - I Love It (Acapella)
  17.  Dannic & Will K - ID
  18.  w/ Michele Chiavarini - Let Me See You (Clap Your Hands Up) (Acapella)
  19.  Garmiani ft. Julimar Santos - Fogo
  20.  w/ Alesso - Raise Your Head (Acapella)
  21.  w/ Martin Jensen vs. Tryde & Krytek - Solo Dance (Matteo Traini vs. MASSA Tribal Mashup)
  22.  w/ Mightyfools - Footrocker (Get Your, Get Your Hands Up Acapella)
  23.  Dannic & We AM - Move
  24.  Tom & Jame - ID
  25.  w/ Linkin Park - Numb (Acapella)
  26.  w/ Jamie Lewis ft. Michael Watford - For You (Put Your Hands Up In The Air Acapella)
  27.  Dannic & D.O.D - ID
  28.  w/ Knife Party - LRAD (Everybody In The Club Acapella)
  29.  Fedde Le Grand & Dannic vs. Coco Star - Coco's Miracle (Festival Mix)
  30.  w/ Chuck Nash - Are You Ready (Make Some Noise) (Acapella)
  31.  Dannic - Rockin
  32.  w/ Hardwell & Dannic ft. Haris - Survivors (Acapella)
  33.  w/ Chuck Nash - Are You Ready (Make Some Noise) (Acapella)
  34.  Dannic & Promise Land vs. Jay Hardway vs. The Weekend & Daft Punk - House It vs. Amsterdam vs. Starboy (Hardwell & Dannic Mashup)
  35.  w/ TJR & VINAI - Bounce Generation (Acapella)
  36.  Fedde Le Grand - ID
  37.  w/ Avicii & Nicky Romero ft. Noonie Bao - I Could Be The One (Acapella)
  38.  Dannic vs. Tom & Jame vs. Skrillex & Damian Marley - Ready Bun Dem (Dannic Mashup)
  39.  w/ Holl & Rush - The Witch Doctor
  40.  ID - ID
  41.  w/ Coldplay - Paradise (Acapella)
  42.  w/ DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne - I'm The One
  43.  w/ Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & Martin Garrix - Tremor (Sensation 2014 Anthem)
  44.  w/ ID - ID
  45.  ID - ID
  46.  w/ Alesso ft. Tove Lo - Heroes (We Could Be) (Acapella)
  47.  Dannic & SICK INDIVIDUALS - Feel Your Love
  48.  WILL K & Jebu - Elephant Rage
  49.  Zedd & Alessia Cara - Stay (Quintino Remix)
  50.  w/ Dannic - Can You Feel It
  51.  Dannic vs. Shakedown - Blaze At Night (Dannic Mashup)
  52.  w/ Chuckie - Who's Ready To Jump (Put Your Hands Up, Put Your Fucking Hands Up Acapella)
  53.  Dannic - ID
  54.  Dannic - ID
  55.  Dannic ft. Airto - Light The Sky
  56.  w/ Hardwell & MAKJ - Countdown (Acapella)

