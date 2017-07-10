Dash Berlin @ WiSH Outdoor Mexico 2017
Dash Berlin @ WiSH Outdoor Mexico 2017
- Dash Berlin ft. Jonathan Mendelsohn - Better Half Of Me (Dash Berlin Upgrade)
- The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Dash Berlin Rework)
- Dash Berlin ft. Emma Hewitt - Waiting (Dash Berlin Miami 2016 Remix)
- Dash Berlin ft. Christina Novelli - Listen To Your Heart
- Dash Berlin ft. Bo Bruce - Coming Home
- Dash Berlin & Matt Simons - With You
- Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You (Dash Berlin Rework)
- Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa - Scared To Be Lonely (Dash Berlin Rework)
- Ellie Goulding - Still Falling For You (Dash Berlin Rework)
- Alan Walker ft. Iselin Solheim - Faded (Dash Berlin Remix)
- Dash Berlin & Luca Perra - Without The Sun
- Dash Berlin & DBSTF ft. Jake Reese & Waka Flocka Flame & DJ Whoo Kid - Gold (Club Mix)
- Dash Berlin ft. Do - Heaven
- Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams (Dash Berlin Remix)
- Zara Larsson - I Would Like (Dash Berlin Rework)
- Dash Berlin & Jay Cosmic ft. Collin McLoughlin - Here Tonight
- w/ Dash Berlin & Jay Cosmic ft. Collin McLoughlin - Here Tonight (Carita La Nina Remix)
- Dash Berlin ft. Jonathan Mendelsohn - Locked Out Of Heaven
- Delerium ft. Sarah McLachlan - Silence (Dash Berlin Rework)
- ATB - 9PM (Till I Come) (Dash Berlin Remix)
- Gareth Emery ft. Christina Novelli - Concrete Angel (Dash Berlin Remix)
- Kygo & Selena Gomez - It Ain't Me (Dash Berlin Rework)
- Lost Frequencies feat. Easton Corbin & Dash Berlin vs. Nom De Strip - Are You With Me vs. The Game (Dash Berlin Dashup)
- Zombie Nation - Kernkraft 400 (W&W Bootleg)
- Darude - Sandstorm (Dash Berlin Rework)
- Wolfpack & Warp Brothers - Phatt Bass 2016 (Dash Berlin Remix) (#WeAre WiSH Outdoor Edit)
- The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army (Dash Berlin Rework)
- Dash Berlin ft. Vera Ostrova - Till The Sky Falls Down (Andrew Rayel Remix)
