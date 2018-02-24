Dash Berlin - Save Myself (feat. Josie Nelson) [Acoustic Version] (Video ufficiale e testo)
Dash Berlin - Save Myself (feat. Josie Nelson) [Acoustic Version] testo
[Verse 1]
I've been under water
The sea is getting rough
I've been waiting for somebody who is strong enough
To pull me to the surface
And fill my lungs with air
Help me do the things that dreamed of but I never there
[Pre-Chorus]
I've been waiting so long
But now I can see that no one's throwing me alive
I've been holding on
But now I believe this is the time
[Chorus]
Just save myself
Now I will hold my breath
Excepting someone else
Save myself
And I'm not staying still
'Cause you know I will
[Drop]
'Cause you know I will
Save myself
And I'm not staying still
'Cause you know I will
[Verse 2]
I can be my hero
Got my honor on
No more hiding 'cause I was the answer all along
I don't need no rescue
I can find my way
I need only one I'll [come on up?] to save the day
[Pre-Chorus]
I've been waiting so long
But now I can see that no one's throwing me alive
I've been holding on
But now I believe this the time
[Chorus]
Just save myself
Now I will hold my breath
Excepting someone else
Save myself
And I'm not staying still
'Cause you know I will
[Drop]
'Cause you know I will
Save myself
And I'm not staying still
'Cause you know I will
[Bridge]
Oh, oh, oh, oh
I don't need your help
Oh, oh, oh, oh
I can save myself
Oh, oh, oh, oh
I don't need your help
[Outro]
'Cause I can save myself
Now I will hold my breath
Excepting someone else
Save myself
And I'm not staying still
'Cause you know I will save myself
Altro su #Dash Berlin
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs