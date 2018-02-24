Dash Berlin - Save Myself (feat. Josie Nelson) [Acoustic Version] (Video ufficiale e testo)

Dash Berlin - Save Myself (feat. Josie Nelson) [Acoustic Version] testo



[Verse 1]

I've been under water

The sea is getting rough

I've been waiting for somebody who is strong enough

To pull me to the surface

And fill my lungs with air

Help me do the things that dreamed of but I never there



[Pre-Chorus]

I've been waiting so long

But now I can see that no one's throwing me alive

I've been holding on

But now I believe this is the time



[Chorus]

Just save myself

Now I will hold my breath

Excepting someone else

Save myself

And I'm not staying still

'Cause you know I will



[Drop]

'Cause you know I will

Save myself

And I'm not staying still

'Cause you know I will



[Verse 2]

I can be my hero

Got my honor on

No more hiding 'cause I was the answer all along

I don't need no rescue

I can find my way

I need only one I'll [come on up?] to save the day



[Pre-Chorus]

I've been waiting so long

But now I can see that no one's throwing me alive

I've been holding on

But now I believe this the time



[Chorus]

Just save myself

Now I will hold my breath

Excepting someone else

Save myself

And I'm not staying still

'Cause you know I will



[Drop]

'Cause you know I will

Save myself

And I'm not staying still

'Cause you know I will



[Bridge]

Oh, oh, oh, oh

I don't need your help

Oh, oh, oh, oh

I can save myself

Oh, oh, oh, oh

I don't need your help



[Outro]

'Cause I can save myself

Now I will hold my breath

Excepting someone else

Save myself

And I'm not staying still

'Cause you know I will save myself