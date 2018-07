David Guetta - Don't Leave Me Alone (feat. Anne-Marie) (Video ufficiale e testo)

David Guetta - Don't Leave Me Alone (feat. Anne-Marie) testo



I don't want to lie, can we be honest?

Right now, while you're sitting on my chest

I don't know what I'd do without your comfort



If you really go first, if you really left



I don't know if I would be alive today

With or without you, like night and day

Read and repeat every conversation

Being with you every day is a Saturday

But every Sunday, you got me praying



Don't you ever leave me, don't you ever go

I've seen it on TV, I know how it goes

Even when you're angry, even when I'm cold

Don't you ever leave me, don't leave me alone

Don't leave me a-



Ah, a-lone

Ah, ah

Ah, a-lone

Ah, ah



I don't want to call and you don't answer

Never see your face light up my phone

Never see you singing Tiny Dancer

Every time my head hurts, every time I'm low



'Cause I don't know if I would be alive today

With or without you, like night and day

Everything 'bout you uncomplicated

Here with you every day is a Saturday

But every Sunday, you got me praying



Don't you ever leave me, don't you ever go

I've seen it on TV, I know how it goes

Even when you're angry, even when I'm cold

Don't you ever leave me, don't leave me alone

Don't leave me a-



Ah, a-lone

Ah, ah

Ah, a-lone

Ah, ah



Don't you ever leave me

Don't you ever go

Don't you ever leave me

No



Don't you ever leave me, don't you ever go

I've seen it on TV, I know how it goes

Even when you're angry, even when I'm cold

Don't you ever leave me, don't leave me alone



Don't you ever leave me, don't you ever go

I've seen it on TV, I know how it goes

Even when you're angry, even when I'm cold

Don't you ever leave me, don't leave me alone



Even when you're angry, even when I'm cold

Don't you ever leave me, don't leave me alone