David Guetta - Flames (Video ufficiale e testo)
David Guetta - Flames testo
[Intro: Sia]
Oh, oh
[Verse 1: Sia]
One foot in front of the other babe
One breath leads to another yeah
Just keep moving, oh
Look within for the strength today
Listen out for the voice to say
Just keep moving, oh
[Pre-Chorus: Sia]
Go, go, go
Figure it out, figure it out, and don't stop moving
Go, go, go
Figure it out, figure it out, you can do this
[Chorus: Sia]
Oh, my love, keep on running
You gotta get through the day
Then my love, keep on running
Gotta keep those tears at bay
Oh, my love, don't stop running
Gonna send them up in flames
In flames
[Verse 2: Sia]
Don't stop, tomorrow's another day
Don't stop, tomorrow you'll feel nothing
Just keep moving
Don't stop the past that took you out
You know, right now, how to be enough
Just keep moving
[Pre-Chorus: Sia]
Go, go, go
Figure it out, figure it out, and don't stop moving
Go, go, go
Figure it out, figure it out, you can do this
[Chorus: Sia]
Oh, my love, keep on running
You gotta get to the day
Then my love, keep on running
Gotta keep those tears at bay
Oh, my love, don't stop running
Gonna send them up in flames
In flames
[Bridge: Sia]
In flames
In flames
Go, go, go
Figure it out, figure it out, and don't stop moving
Go, go, go
Figure it out, figure it out, you can do this
[Chorus: Sia]
Oh, my love, keep on running
You gotta get to the day
Then my love, keep on running
Gotta keep those tears at bay
Oh, my love, don't stop running
Gonna send them up in flames
In flames
