David Guetta - Flames (Video ufficiale e testo)

David Guetta - Flames testo



[Intro: Sia]

Oh, oh



[Verse 1: Sia]

One foot in front of the other babe

One breath leads to another yeah

Just keep moving, oh

Look within for the strength today

Listen out for the voice to say

Just keep moving, oh



[Pre-Chorus: Sia]

Go, go, go

Figure it out, figure it out, and don't stop moving

Go, go, go

Figure it out, figure it out, you can do this



[Chorus: Sia]

Oh, my love, keep on running

You gotta get through the day

Then my love, keep on running

Gotta keep those tears at bay

Oh, my love, don't stop running

Gonna send them up in flames

In flames



[Verse 2: Sia]

Don't stop, tomorrow's another day

Don't stop, tomorrow you'll feel nothing

Just keep moving

Don't stop the past that took you out

You know, right now, how to be enough

Just keep moving



[Pre-Chorus: Sia]

Go, go, go

Figure it out, figure it out, and don't stop moving

Go, go, go

Figure it out, figure it out, you can do this



[Chorus: Sia]

Oh, my love, keep on running

You gotta get to the day

Then my love, keep on running

Gotta keep those tears at bay

Oh, my love, don't stop running

Gonna send them up in flames

In flames



[Bridge: Sia]

In flames

In flames

Go, go, go

Figure it out, figure it out, and don't stop moving

Go, go, go

Figure it out, figure it out, you can do this



[Chorus: Sia]

Oh, my love, keep on running

You gotta get to the day

Then my love, keep on running

Gotta keep those tears at bay

Oh, my love, don't stop running

Gonna send them up in flames

In flames