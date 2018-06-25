Home #David Guetta Video David Guetta - Your Love (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

David Guetta - Your Love (Video ufficiale e testo)

David Guetta - Your Love: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

David Guetta - Your Love testo

Show me
Show me your love
Show me

Show me your love

All I can speak is the truth
Anyone can see
There's a fire in you
Come let out your heart
If you wanna be free
Show me your love
Show me your love

All I can speak is the truth
Anyone can see
There's a fire in you
Come let out your heart
If you wanna be free
Show me your love
Show me your love

Show me your love
Show me your love

Show me your love
Show me your love

All I can speak is the truth
Anyone can see
There's a fire in you
Come let out your heart
If you wanna be free
Show me your love
Show me your love

Show me
Show me your love
Show me
Show me your love
Show me
Show me your love
Show me your love

Show me your love
Show me your love

Show me your love
Show me your love

All I can speak is the truth
Anyone can see
There's a fire in you
Come let out your heart
If you wanna be free
Show me your love
Show me your love

