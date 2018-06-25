David Guetta - Your Love (Video ufficiale e testo)

David Guetta - Your Love testo



Show me

Show me your love

Show me



Show me your love



All I can speak is the truth

Anyone can see

There's a fire in you

Come let out your heart

If you wanna be free

Show me your love

Show me your love



All I can speak is the truth

Anyone can see

There's a fire in you

Come let out your heart

If you wanna be free

Show me your love

Show me your love



Show me your love

Show me your love



Show me your love

Show me your love



All I can speak is the truth

Anyone can see

There's a fire in you

Come let out your heart

If you wanna be free

Show me your love

Show me your love



Show me

Show me your love

Show me

Show me your love

Show me

Show me your love

Show me your love



Show me your love

Show me your love



Show me your love

Show me your love



All I can speak is the truth

Anyone can see

There's a fire in you

Come let out your heart

If you wanna be free

Show me your love

Show me your love