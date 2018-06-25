David Guetta - Your Love (Video ufficiale e testo)
David Guetta - Your Love testo
Show me
Show me your love
Show me
Show me your love
All I can speak is the truth
Anyone can see
There's a fire in you
Come let out your heart
If you wanna be free
Show me your love
Show me your love
All I can speak is the truth
Anyone can see
There's a fire in you
Come let out your heart
If you wanna be free
Show me your love
Show me your love
Show me your love
Show me your love
Show me your love
Show me your love
All I can speak is the truth
Anyone can see
There's a fire in you
Come let out your heart
If you wanna be free
Show me your love
Show me your love
Show me
Show me your love
Show me
Show me your love
Show me
Show me your love
Show me your love
Show me your love
Show me your love
Show me your love
Show me your love
All I can speak is the truth
Anyone can see
There's a fire in you
Come let out your heart
If you wanna be free
Show me your love
Show me your love
