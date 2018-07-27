deadmau5 - Monophobia (feat. Rob Swire) (Video ufficiale e testo)
deadmau5 - Monophobia (feat. Rob Swire) testo
Inside my head, there's a little place left for you
What do you know?
What do you know?
And all I want is to find out what you're going through
What do I know?
Maybe this silence is dangerous
Inside my head, there's a little place left for you
What do you know?
What do you know?
And feel what's inside you
I wanna come over
And say what you've found
Say if you're hurting
After tearing me down
It's the rain of denial
It's the way that you faking
All the tears in your eyes
Feel that I'm in slow motion
Tonight
And all I want is
To find out what you're going through
What do I know?
Maybe this silence is dangerous
I wanted to hide
Now, I just want to find you
And feel what's inside you
I wanna come over
And say what you've found
Say if you're hurting
After tearing me down
It's the rain of denial
