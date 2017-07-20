Home #Demi Lovato Video Demi Lovato - Sorry Not Sorry (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Demi Lovato - Sorry Not Sorry (Video ufficiale e testo)

Demi Lovato - Sorry Not Sorry: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Demi Lovato - Sorry Not Sorry testo

Payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest
Go

Now I'm out here looking like revenge
Feelin' like a 10, the best I've ever been
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)
Now you're out here looking like regret
Ain't too proud to beg, second chance you'll never get
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)

Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest
You fuckin' with a savage
Can't have this, can't have this (ahhh)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nahhh

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feelin' so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns

Baby, fineness is the way to kill
Tell me how it feel, bet it's such a bitter pill
And yeah I know, you thought you had bigger and better things
Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)
'Cause the grass is greener under me
Brightest technicolor, I can tell that you can see
And yeah I know, how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)

Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest
You fuckin' with a savage
Can't have this, can't have this (ahhh)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nahhh

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feelin' so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns

Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
Oh yeah, talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk, that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feelin' so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns

Payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest

