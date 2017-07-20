Demi Lovato - Sorry Not Sorry (Video ufficiale e testo)

Demi Lovato - Sorry Not Sorry testo



Payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest

Go



Now I'm out here looking like revenge

Feelin' like a 10, the best I've ever been

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse (wait a minute)

Now you're out here looking like regret

Ain't too proud to beg, second chance you'll never get

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse (wait a minute)



Now payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I'm the baddest

You fuckin' with a savage

Can't have this, can't have this (ahhh)

And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nahhh



Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Being so bad got me feelin' so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns



Baby, fineness is the way to kill

Tell me how it feel, bet it's such a bitter pill

And yeah I know, you thought you had bigger and better things

Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)

'Cause the grass is greener under me

Brightest technicolor, I can tell that you can see

And yeah I know, how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse (wait a minute)



Now payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I'm the baddest

You fuckin' with a savage

Can't have this, can't have this (ahhh)

And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nahhh



Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Being so bad got me feelin' so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns



Talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

Oh yeah, talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk, that walk, baby

If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby



Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Being so bad got me feelin' so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns



Payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest