Dillon Francis @ Vh1 Supersonic Festival 2018

  • Flosstradamus & Dillon Francis - Tern It Up
  • w/ Dillon Francis ft. Yung Pinch - Hello There (Acapella)
  • Beyoncé & Jack Û vs. Mr. Carmack & Alexander Lewis - 7/11 For What (DZ Denzel Mashup)
  • ID - ID
  • Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein - Castle Byers (Stranger Things OST)
  • w/ Zomboy - Like A Bitch
  • w/ Gammer - The Drop
  • Bro Safari - Follow (Zomboy Remix)
  • Reaux - Energizer Bunny (M3B8 Remix)
  • Cardi B vs. Vlien Boy - Bodak Yellow (Benzi & Chuwe Edit)
  • ID - ID
  • ID - ID
  • A$AP Ferg - Plain Jane
  • w/ Boombox Cartel ft. Shoffy - Alamo
  • Skrillex & Habstrakt - Chicken Soup (Party Favor Remix)
  • DJ A.M.G. - Na Hora
  • Yellow Claw & Juyen Sebulba - Do You Like Bass?
  • w/ Dillon Francis ft. G-Eazy - Say Less (Eptic Remix)
  • Gent & Jawns - Club Sound
  • Kendrick Lamar vs. Boombox Cartel vs. Zomboy vs. Ape Drums - Humble vs. Jefe vs. Like a Bitch (QUIX Mashup)
  • w/ Kendrick Lamar - Humble (Skrillex Remix)
  • Wuki & Benzi - We Like to Fuck that Shit
  • Lil Pump & Y//2//K vs. Rustie & Porter Robinson - Flex Like Ouu vs. Big Catzz (Dillon Francis Mashup)
  • Skrillex ft. Poo Bear - Would You Ever (KAYZO Bootleg)
  • Janet Jackson vs. Lumberjack & wehavetojump & Carbin - We Go Deep (Flosstradamus Edit)
  • Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar
  • w/ Dillon Francis ft. G-Eazy - Say Less
  • ID - ID
  • ID - ID
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers - Otherside
  • w/ Kaaris - Chargé (Mr. Carmack Remix / Boombox Cartel Remix)
  • Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE - Need You (ShockOne Remix)
  • w/ Dillon Francis - I.D.G.A.F.O.S. 2.0
  • w/ Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE - Need You
  • Badrapper & NXSTY - Stoopid
  • Willy William ft. Chris Cab - Paris (Antrox Remix)

