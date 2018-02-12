Dillon Francis @ Vh1 Supersonic Festival 2018
- Flosstradamus & Dillon Francis - Tern It Up
- w/ Dillon Francis ft. Yung Pinch - Hello There (Acapella)
- Beyoncé & Jack Û vs. Mr. Carmack & Alexander Lewis - 7/11 For What (DZ Denzel Mashup)
- ID - ID
- Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein - Castle Byers (Stranger Things OST)
- w/ Zomboy - Like A Bitch
- w/ Gammer - The Drop
- Bro Safari - Follow (Zomboy Remix)
- Reaux - Energizer Bunny (M3B8 Remix)
- Cardi B vs. Vlien Boy - Bodak Yellow (Benzi & Chuwe Edit)
- ID - ID
- ID - ID
- A$AP Ferg - Plain Jane
- w/ Boombox Cartel ft. Shoffy - Alamo
- Skrillex & Habstrakt - Chicken Soup (Party Favor Remix)
- DJ A.M.G. - Na Hora
- Yellow Claw & Juyen Sebulba - Do You Like Bass?
- w/ Dillon Francis ft. G-Eazy - Say Less (Eptic Remix)
- Gent & Jawns - Club Sound
- Kendrick Lamar vs. Boombox Cartel vs. Zomboy vs. Ape Drums - Humble vs. Jefe vs. Like a Bitch (QUIX Mashup)
- w/ Kendrick Lamar - Humble (Skrillex Remix)
- Wuki & Benzi - We Like to Fuck that Shit
- Lil Pump & Y//2//K vs. Rustie & Porter Robinson - Flex Like Ouu vs. Big Catzz (Dillon Francis Mashup)
- Skrillex ft. Poo Bear - Would You Ever (KAYZO Bootleg)
- Janet Jackson vs. Lumberjack & wehavetojump & Carbin - We Go Deep (Flosstradamus Edit)
- Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - Rockstar
- w/ Dillon Francis ft. G-Eazy - Say Less
- ID - ID
- ID - ID
- Red Hot Chili Peppers - Otherside
- w/ Kaaris - Chargé (Mr. Carmack Remix / Boombox Cartel Remix)
- Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE - Need You (ShockOne Remix)
- w/ Dillon Francis - I.D.G.A.F.O.S. 2.0
- w/ Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE - Need You
- Badrapper & NXSTY - Stoopid
- Willy William ft. Chris Cab - Paris (Antrox Remix)
