Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs W&W - Crowd Control (Official Music Video)

Dimitri Vegas - Crowd Control (Radio Edit) testo



Okay

Here We Go

Every move to the left



Left

Left

Left

Left

Left

Left

Take it to the right

Right

Right

Right

Right

Right

Right

Move to the left

Left

Left

Left

Left

Left

Left

Take it to the right

Right

Right

Right

Right

Right

Right



Move to the left

Left

Left

Left

Left

Left

Left



Take it to the right

Right

Right

Right

Right

Right

Right



Move to the left

Left

Left

Left

Left

Left

Left

Take it to the right

Right

Right

Right

Right



Move to the left

Left

Left

Left

Left

Left

Left



Take it to the right

Right

Right

Right

Right

Right

Right



Move to the left

Left

Left

Left

Left

Left

Left

Take it to the right

Right

Right

Right

Right

Here We Go

Move to the left

Left

Left

Left

Left

Left

Left



Take it to the right

Right

Right

Right

Right

Right

Right



Move to the left

Left

Left

Left

Left

Left

Left



Take it to the right

Right

Right

Right

Right



Move to the left

Left

Left

Left

Left

Left

Left



Take it to the right

Right

Right

Right

Right

Right

Right



Move to the left

Left

Left

Left

Left

Left

Left



Take it to the right

Right

Right

Right

Right



Here We Go

Here We Go