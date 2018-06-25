Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - When I Grow Up ft. Wiz Khalifa
When I grow up
I wanna be like Wiz Khalifa
Have lot's of cool stuff
When I grow up
Hear my music through the speakers
I wanna feel love
When I grow up
I wanna have enough to pay the bills
And buy my mom a house up on the hill
I wanna be like Wiz Khalifa
When I grow up, when I grow up
Yeah, grind like I do 'em trees
It's true, if you believe
You can get anything you want to achieve
And that's word to everything, tatted on my sleeve
It ain't what you see, a G is underneath
I've left plenty positions of feelin' comfort
When shit ain't cool, fools run for it
You gon' remember my name when I'm done with it
And when it's said and done, I'll be at the top
Where the summit is
Ten toes, we the ones who run it
Everything runnin' smooth, there ain't no disfunction
And if we talking money, homie, that's a good discussion
I'm talking motivation, with no interruption
When I grow up
I wanna be like Wiz Khalifa
Have lot's of cool stuff
When I grow up
Hear my music through the speakers
I wanna feel love
When I grow up
I wanna have enough to pay the bills
And buy my mom a house up on the hill
I wanna be like Wiz Khalifa
When I grow up, when I grow up
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na
Hundred percent, I'ma always give my all, yeah
Haters talkin' down and wishin' that I'd fall, yeah
Every time I get a chance, know that I ball, yeah
Anytime I need my gang, they're right there for me
I go hard, yeah
From the start, yeah
Never tried to rush things, I played my part, yeah
Never said it's easy, they can make things hard, yeah
Every time you see me look like we performin
I'ma star, yeah
Livin' large, yeah
Look at me like a boss because I paid the costs, yeah
Had to slow it down, I had too many bars, yeah
Now I got the younger kids singing out
When I grow up
I wanna be like Wiz Khalifa
Have lot's of cool stuff
When I grow up
Hear my music through the speakers
I wanna feel love when I grow up
I wanna have enough to pay the bills
And buy my mom a house up on the hill
I wanna be like Wiz Khalifa
When I grow up, when I grow up
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Uh, it's true if you believe
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na
When I grow up
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na
You, you, you, and you
I promise you could be a legend too
When I grow up
