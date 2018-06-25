Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - When I Grow Up ft. Wiz Khalifa testo



When I grow up

I wanna be like Wiz Khalifa

Have lot's of cool stuff



When I grow up

Hear my music through the speakers

I wanna feel love

When I grow up

I wanna have enough to pay the bills

And buy my mom a house up on the hill

I wanna be like Wiz Khalifa

When I grow up, when I grow up



Yeah, grind like I do 'em trees

It's true, if you believe

You can get anything you want to achieve

And that's word to everything, tatted on my sleeve

It ain't what you see, a G is underneath

I've left plenty positions of feelin' comfort

When shit ain't cool, fools run for it

You gon' remember my name when I'm done with it

And when it's said and done, I'll be at the top

Where the summit is

Ten toes, we the ones who run it

Everything runnin' smooth, there ain't no disfunction

And if we talking money, homie, that's a good discussion

I'm talking motivation, with no interruption



When I grow up

I wanna be like Wiz Khalifa

Have lot's of cool stuff

When I grow up

Hear my music through the speakers

I wanna feel love

When I grow up

I wanna have enough to pay the bills

And buy my mom a house up on the hill

I wanna be like Wiz Khalifa

When I grow up, when I grow up



Na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na



Hundred percent, I'ma always give my all, yeah

Haters talkin' down and wishin' that I'd fall, yeah

Every time I get a chance, know that I ball, yeah

Anytime I need my gang, they're right there for me

I go hard, yeah

From the start, yeah

Never tried to rush things, I played my part, yeah

Never said it's easy, they can make things hard, yeah

Every time you see me look like we performin

I'ma star, yeah

Livin' large, yeah

Look at me like a boss because I paid the costs, yeah

Had to slow it down, I had too many bars, yeah

Now I got the younger kids singing out



When I grow up

I wanna be like Wiz Khalifa

Have lot's of cool stuff

When I grow up

Hear my music through the speakers

I wanna feel love when I grow up

I wanna have enough to pay the bills

And buy my mom a house up on the hill

I wanna be like Wiz Khalifa

When I grow up, when I grow up



Na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Uh, it's true if you believe

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na



When I grow up

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, na

You, you, you, and you

I promise you could be a legend too

When I grow up