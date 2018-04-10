Diplo - Color Blind (Video ufficiale e testo)
Diplo - Color Blind testo
I've been so color blind
And I've been so color blind (haha, yeah)
Ayy, trips to the mall, I just stripped in [?]
I think I might be a little one-eyed dog
The one through them all, I'm the chosen one
All these triple sixes make it look like I'm up to no good
At least that's what my momma said, yeah
Now I'm the one getting [?] bread
Done with that plan, I'm just so heartless
I've been so color blind
And I've been so color blind
(I said)
(I said)
Love don't cost a thing
Yeah, so all my girls need diamond rings
Yeah, yo, yo text that I sent that you never ever read
got me feeling like you never ever really cared (yeah)
But that's ok though
I hope you feel ok though
They used to call me [?]
My favorite [kink?] is [?]
I been so --
(I said)
(I said)
I've been so color blind
And I've been so color blind
