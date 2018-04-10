Diplo - Color Blind (Video ufficiale e testo)

Diplo - Color Blind testo



I've been so color blind

And I've been so color blind (haha, yeah)



Ayy, trips to the mall, I just stripped in [?]

I think I might be a little one-eyed dog

The one through them all, I'm the chosen one

All these triple sixes make it look like I'm up to no good

At least that's what my momma said, yeah

Now I'm the one getting [?] bread

Done with that plan, I'm just so heartless



I've been so color blind

And I've been so color blind

(I said)

(I said)



Love don't cost a thing

Yeah, so all my girls need diamond rings

Yeah, yo, yo text that I sent that you never ever read

got me feeling like you never ever really cared (yeah)

But that's ok though

I hope you feel ok though

They used to call me [?]

My favorite [kink?] is [?]

I been so --

(I said)

(I said)



I've been so color blind

And I've been so color blind