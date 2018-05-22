Diplo, French Montana & Lil Pump ft. Zhavia - Welcome To The Party (Official Video)
[Intro: French Montana & Zhavia Ward]
Haaan
We on fire
Step up in the party, Step up in the party
Ha (Haaan)
We on fire
Ride up to the party, Ride up to the party
Ha (Haaan, aye) (live it up)
[Chorus: French Montana]
Welcome to the party
Welcome to the party, aye
Welcome to the party, aye
Welcome to the party
[Verse 1: French Montana]
Hit 'em up (haaan), get 'em up (haaan)
Put 'em up (haaan), we wakin' up (haaan)
Fly with my dogs, ridin' high when we pull up (haaan)
Fly with my dogs, ridin' high when we pull up (haaan)
When we ride, when we pull up (haaan)
We be high, when we pull up (haaan)
Coupe with the top down, no ceilin'
Rocks on the watch now, armageddon
Roof on fire, fire
We ride, ride
Pull up in a tank, bow-bow (haaan)
Yeah, on Ciroc, in the drop, full of beans
Yeah, we the squad, 100 cars full of things
Yeah, I pull up with [?] chinchilla, yeah, it's Frenchy Montana, quilla and vanilla
Roof on fire, we be higher like a wheelie
Shawty bad, talkin' MJ Thriller
Welcome to the party, sippin' on the Act
Pull up in a 'Rari, DJ bring it back
Fell in love with shawty, money like Shaq
Welcome to the party (live it up)
[Chorus: French Montana, Zhavia Ward & Lil Pump]
Welcome to the party, (welcome to the party)
Welcome to the party, aye, (welcome to the party)
Welcome to the party, aye, (welcome to the party)
Welcome to the party, (welcome to the party)
[Bridge: Zhavia Ward & Lil Pump]
Burn up, let it burn
Burn up, let it burn
Burn up, let it burn (Lil Pump, ooh)
Imma let it burn (ooh, ooh, ooh)
Burn up, let it burn
[Verse 2: Lil Pump]
(Esskeetit) I can't feel my body, 'cause I pop a lot of molly (molly)
Welcome to the party, bitch, I'm 'bout to catch a body (ooh)
Punch him in his shit, we don't give a fuck about it (ooh)
Bitch, I start a riot, bitch I'm 'bout to start a riot (yuh)
Welcome to the trap, got my grandma sellin' crack
I make what you make in one year sittin' down just movin' packs
Make a bitch do jumpin' jacks like she was an acrobat (ooh, yuh)
Got these bitches lookin' at me crazy 'cause I got face tats (ooh)
Ooh, drip, drip, drip, I cannot go wife a bitch (no!)
Drop 5 million on my crib, now Lil Pump is rich as shit, ooh
And I'm still at my probation, pop a pill, I feel amazing (brr)
You just bluffin', you just hatin', all these diamonds on me skatin'
Man. I do this every day, spend three thousand on some shades
I got bitches in L.A., your boyfriend broke, his diamonds fake (yuh)
[Chorus: French Montana & Zhavia Ward]
Welcome to the party (welcome to the party)
Welcome to the party, aye (welcome to the party)
Welcome to the party, aye (welcome to the party)
Welcome to the party (welcome to the party)
Welcome to the party (welcome to the party)
Welcome to the party, aye (welcome to the party)
Welcome to the party, aye (welcome to the party)
[Outro: French Montana & Zhavia Ward]
We on fire
Step up in the party, step up in the party, ha
