Diplo - Get It Right (feat. MØ) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Diplo - Get It Right (feat. MØ) testo
[Verse 1: MØ]
I am walking down that road
Where did all the flowers go?
They say we're supposed to grow
Learning from the highs and low
All eyes lying on me, oh
Begging me to play the role
'Cause I'm gonna get it right, I'm gonna get it right
[Chorus: MØ]
They can try to hold me down, but I am
I'm gonna get it right
When the sky is filled with smoke and fire
I'm gonna get it right
All I want is something better in the purple light
They can try to hold me down, but I am
I'm gonna get it right
[Beat break: Diplo (Vocalized Chorus)]
[Verse 2: MØ]
All my dreams are running wild
I'm gonna chase them down
They said, "You can't lose your mind, hurry up, you're out of time"
I said, "I will rise and shine, even in the coldest night"
'Cause I'm gonna get it right
I'm gonna get it right
[Chorus: MØ]
You can try to hold me down, but I am
I'm gonna get it right
When the sky is filled with smoke and fire
I'm gonna get it right
All I want is something better in the purple light
They can try to hold me down, but I am
I'm gonna get it right
[Beat break: Diplo (Vocalized Chorus)]
[Outro: MØ]
I'm gonna get it right
I'm gonna get it right
Altro su #Diplo
-
PubblicatoLa cantante ha presentato da Jimmy Fallon l'inedito Bitch I'm Madonna in una performance a base di twerking con due ospiti speciali: suo figlio Rocco e il dj...
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoSe state cercando di sfondare nel mondo della musica elettronica, qui troverete alcune etichette che potrebbero fare al caso vostro.
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoGuarda la photogallery delle cantanti presenti al red carpet del Met Gala 2015 che si sono sfidate a colpi di vedo-non-vedo, a volte esagerando con il nude...
Guarda la galleryGossip
-
PubblicatoDivertiti con il nostro nuovo quiz e scopri quale star dell'EDM ti rappresenta meglio!
Fai il quiz
-
PubblicatoDiplo Best of 2015 Mix, ecco la sua selezione delle migliori canzoni per il 2015
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoI due sono vecchi amici - hanno lavorato insieme all'album "Prism" - e sono stati avvistati in atteggiamenti intimi al Coachella Festival.
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs