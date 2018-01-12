Diplo - Get It Right (feat. MØ) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Diplo - Get It Right (feat. MØ) testo



[Verse 1: MØ]

I am walking down that road

Where did all the flowers go?

They say we're supposed to grow

Learning from the highs and low

All eyes lying on me, oh

Begging me to play the role

'Cause I'm gonna get it right, I'm gonna get it right



[Chorus: MØ]

They can try to hold me down, but I am

I'm gonna get it right

When the sky is filled with smoke and fire

I'm gonna get it right

All I want is something better in the purple light

They can try to hold me down, but I am

I'm gonna get it right



[Beat break: Diplo (Vocalized Chorus)]



[Verse 2: MØ]

All my dreams are running wild

I'm gonna chase them down

They said, "You can't lose your mind, hurry up, you're out of time"

I said, "I will rise and shine, even in the coldest night"

'Cause I'm gonna get it right

I'm gonna get it right



[Chorus: MØ]

You can try to hold me down, but I am

I'm gonna get it right

When the sky is filled with smoke and fire

I'm gonna get it right

All I want is something better in the purple light

They can try to hold me down, but I am

I'm gonna get it right



[Beat break: Diplo (Vocalized Chorus)]



[Outro: MØ]

I'm gonna get it right

I'm gonna get it right