Home #Diplo Video Diplo - Get It Right (feat. MØ) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Diplo - Get It Right (feat. MØ) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Diplo - Get It Right (feat. MØ): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

1 condivisione

Diplo - Get It Right (feat. MØ) testo

[Verse 1: MØ]
I am walking down that road
Where did all the flowers go?
They say we're supposed to grow
Learning from the highs and low
All eyes lying on me, oh
Begging me to play the role
'Cause I'm gonna get it right, I'm gonna get it right

[Chorus: MØ]
They can try to hold me down, but I am
I'm gonna get it right
When the sky is filled with smoke and fire
I'm gonna get it right
All I want is something better in the purple light
They can try to hold me down, but I am
I'm gonna get it right

[Beat break: Diplo (Vocalized Chorus)]

[Verse 2: MØ]
All my dreams are running wild
I'm gonna chase them down
They said, "You can't lose your mind, hurry up, you're out of time"
I said, "I will rise and shine, even in the coldest night"
'Cause I'm gonna get it right
I'm gonna get it right

[Chorus: MØ]
You can try to hold me down, but I am
I'm gonna get it right
When the sky is filled with smoke and fire
I'm gonna get it right
All I want is something better in the purple light
They can try to hold me down, but I am
I'm gonna get it right

[Beat break: Diplo (Vocalized Chorus)]

[Outro: MØ]
I'm gonna get it right
I'm gonna get it right

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Diplo

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs