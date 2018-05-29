Diplo @ EDC Las Vegas 2018 (kineticField)
- Diplo ft. DRAM - Look Back (ID Remix)
- Darude vs. Dillon Francis & Eptic - Sandstorm vs. Say Less (4B Edit)
- Eptic - The End (Breaux VIP)
- w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs & A-Trak & Kid Kamillion vs. Rihanna vs. Mightyfools & Yellow Claw & Hasse De Moor - Heads Will Roll vs. Work vs. Lick Dat (Slushii Edit)
- w/ ID - ID
- Alison Wonderland - Good Enough (ID Remix)
- Post Malone - Better Now
- w/ Silvio Ecomo & Chuckie - Moombah (Afrojack Remix / Munchi's Shoutout To Naffie VIP)
- Kendrick Lamar - M.A.A.D City
- w/ Kanye West ft. Big Sean & Pusha T & 2 Chainz - Mercy (RL Grime & Salva Remix)
- w/ Major Lazer - Roll The Bass
- w/ Benny Benassi & Skrillex & Luca Lush vs. Yellow Claw ft. GTA - Cinema vs. Hold On To Me (4B Edit)
- Kendrick Lamar - Humble (Skrillex Remix)
- w/ Desiigner vs. MERCER & DJ Snake vs. Skrillex ft. Rick Ross - Panda vs. Lunatic vs. Purple Lamborghini (Kovalenco Gennadi Edit)
- w/ Higher Brothers & DJ Snake - Made In China
- 4B & Aazar - Pop Dat
- Nonsens & TREKKIE TRAX CREW ft. Ashnikko - Ballistic
- Keys N Krates - All The Time (Tove Lo Flip)
- w/ Mr. Polska & Boaz van de Beatz ft. Riff Raff - Guappa (VIP)
- NF - Let You Down (ID Remix)
- Drake vs. Lil Jon - God's Plan Snap Yo Fingas (Diplo Flip)
- Ayo & Teo Song - Rolex (Party Favor Edit)
- The Chainsmokers - You Owe Me (Nonsens Remix)
- My Chemical Romance vs. Kanye West vs. Excision & Space Laces & Bentz - Runaway To The Black Parade And Throw Elbows (Havok Roth VIP Edit)
- Diplo ft. MØ - Get It Right (MYRNE Remix)
- Jack Ü feat. Kai vs. Sigma vs. Drake - Mind vs. Nobody To Love vs. Back To Back (Jack Ü Mashup)
- w/ ID - ID
- Diplo ft. Lil Xan - Color Blind
- Post Malone & 21 Savage vs. Graves & KRANE - Rockstar vs. Forgotten (Saber Bootleg)
- Lil Uzi Vert - XO TOUR Llif3 (Prod. by TM88) (Havok Roth Remix)
- w/ TNGHT - Higher Ground
- ID - ID
- w/ DJ Khaled ft. Ludacris & Rick Ross & T-Pain & Snoop Dogg - All I Do Is Win (Acapella)
- Jack Ü ft. Bunji Garlin vs. Alvaro & MERCER ft. Lil Jon vs. Douster - Jungle Bae vs. Welcome To The Jungle vs. King Of Africa (Brian Dawe & Deville Bootleg)
- w/ Cat Dealers & Groove Delight - Calabria
- w/ MAKJ - Springen (1 2 3 Jump Acapella)
- Major Lazer ft. Busy Signal & The Flexican & FS Green - Watch Out For This (Bumaye) (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Tomorrowland Remix)
- w/ Steve Aoki & Diplo & Deorro ft. Steve Bays - Freak
- Childish Gambino - This Is America (ID Remix)
- Cardi B - Money Bag (ID Remix)
- House Of Pain - Jump Around (Acapella)
- w/ Major Lazer ft. Busy Signal - Jump (Nitti Gritti Bootleg)
- Wuki - Pon De Time
- w/ DJ Snake ft. G4SHI - 4 Life (Habstrakt Remix)
- Diplo & AutoErotique vs. Valentino Khan - Waist Time vs. Deep Down Low (Deville 2017 VIP Edit)
- Diplo & Sleepy Tom - Be Right There (Acapella)
- w/ The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army
- w/ Diplo & Sleepy Tom vs. Post Malone - Be Right There vs. White Iverson (BeatBreaker Edit)
- Valentino Khan - Lick It
- KANDY - Feelin' KNT
- w/ Alesso & Landis & Crespo vs. Dyro vs. Bassjackers vs. Calvin Harris vs. Disclosure - Tear The Roof Up vs. Go Down vs. Like That vs. C.U.B.A vs. Latch (MAKJ Edit)
- Garmiani ft. Walshy Fire - Voodoo
- Jus Now X Dismantle ft. Busy Signal - Fire (Spotie) (Major Lazer Remix)
- GTA & Diplo - Boy Oh Boy
- w/ GTA & Diplo vs. Wiwek & Alvaro & FlipN'Gawd - Boy Boomshakatak Boy (LSZ Drop Edit)
- Daddy Yankee & Tuner S. vs. Rathero - Gasolina vs. Mi Gente (Fanatic Edit)
- w/ DJ Snake & Skrillex - Sahara
- SpydaT.E.K. & White Gangster ft. Ma-Less & DJ Blass - Duro Bass (Masayoshi Iimori Remix)
- Drake - Nice For What (Fraze Remix)
- Panjabi MC & JAY Z vs. DJ Snake - Beware Of The Boys (Scooter Magenta Riddim Refix)
- Major Lazer & DJ Snake ft. MØ - Lean On
- Skrillex & Dillon Francis - Bun Up The Dance
- Diplo ft. Nicky Da B - Express Yourself
- w/ DJ Snake ft. Lil Jon - Turn Down For What?! (Acapella)
- w/ Nas - Made You Look (Aazar Remix)
- w/ REZZ - Edge (ID Remix)
- Zombie Nation - Kernkraft 400 (W&W Bootleg)
- w/ Ricky Remedy & Diplo ft. Tunji Ige - Chosen
- w/ A$AP Ferg ft. Future - New Level
- Wuki & Benzi vs. 4B & TEEZ - We Like To Fuck That Shit (Benzi Whistle VIP Version)
- Lil Pump - Esskeetit
- Lil Pump - Boss
- Diplo & French Montana & Lil Pump ft. Zhavia Ward - Welcome To The Party (ID Remix)
- Kanye West vs. Flux Pavilion vs. Diplo ft. Faustix & ImanoS & Kai - Power vs. Revolution vs. Can't Stop (Jack Ü Live Edit)
- Jack Ü ft. Justin Bieber - Where Are Ü Now
- Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna - This Is What You Came For (Gammer Edit)
- A$AP Ferg - Plain Jane
- w/ Nonsens & TREKKIE TRAX CREW ft. Ashnikko - Ballistic (Teknicolor & Puzzles Flip)
- Farruko ft. Bad Bunny vs. Jack Ü & Noizekid vs. Leka El Poeta - Krippy Kush vs. Take Ü There (BeatBreaker Edit)
