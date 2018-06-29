Diplo - Look Back (feat. DRAM) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Zoning on the road
Not knowin' where to go
But I ain't lookin' back
I ain't going back to that
Looking down on the globe
Outta this world, I know
Somehow tryin' to breathe
Back, baby
And I haven't looked back, uh
Since I made up my mind
To never look behind, no
And I haven't looked back, uh
For a very long time
I don't, I don't see myself looking back for you, man
Reason why is 'cause I'm only looking forward, man
Revenge is waiting down the road
I'm steadily moving forward
Even though I don't know where to go
You gotta know that I am never looking back for ya
'Cause you remind me of the struggle
From where I had to come from under
I used to have to use my muscle
Gotta be strong, living this life, right or wrong
'Cause this life that's very real to me
Is relatable to you
It seemed like such a difficult task
But to me, I was just staying true
True to mine and true to yours
Tryin' to relieve the pain that we endured
If you don't want relief, you're still my bro
You're lost, but I still love you so
And I haven't looked back, uh
Since I made up my mind
To never look behind, no
And I haven't looked back
For a very long time (long time)
For a very long time (long time)
(Look back, long time, long time)
And I haven't looked back, uh (looked back)
For a very long time (long time)
I don't, I don't see myself looking back for you, man
Reason why is 'cause I'm only looking forward, man
You know I haven't look back for you lately
You know I haven't look back
