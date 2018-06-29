Diplo - Look Back (feat. DRAM) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Diplo - Look Back (feat. DRAM) testo



Zoning on the road

Not knowin' where to go

But I ain't lookin' back



I ain't going back to that

Looking down on the globe

Outta this world, I know

Somehow tryin' to breathe

Back, baby



And I haven't looked back, uh

Since I made up my mind

To never look behind, no

And I haven't looked back, uh

For a very long time

I don't, I don't see myself looking back for you, man

Reason why is 'cause I'm only looking forward, man



Revenge is waiting down the road

I'm steadily moving forward

Even though I don't know where to go

You gotta know that I am never looking back for ya

'Cause you remind me of the struggle

From where I had to come from under

I used to have to use my muscle

Gotta be strong, living this life, right or wrong



'Cause this life that's very real to me

Is relatable to you

It seemed like such a difficult task

But to me, I was just staying true

True to mine and true to yours

Tryin' to relieve the pain that we endured

If you don't want relief, you're still my bro

You're lost, but I still love you so



And I haven't looked back, uh

Since I made up my mind

To never look behind, no

And I haven't looked back

For a very long time (long time)

For a very long time (long time)

(Look back, long time, long time)



And I haven't looked back, uh (looked back)

For a very long time (long time)

I don't, I don't see myself looking back for you, man

Reason why is 'cause I'm only looking forward, man



You know I haven't look back for you lately

You know I haven't look back