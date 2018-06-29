Diplo - Suicidal (feat. Desiigner) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Hmm
Fall off, hmm
I fall off, hmm
I fall off, fall off, hmm
Fall in buildings, hmm
I fall in billions, hmm
I fall in trillions, fall off, hmm
I fall off
Oh no, hmm
I fall in buildings (fall in buildings)
I fall in billions (fall in billions)
I fall in millions (fall in millions)
I fall in trillions (f-f-fall in trillions)
See, they suicidal (suicidal)
Thinking all on the killing (on the killing)
Thinking why they hating (why they hating)
Thinking all the drilling (falling, yeah)
I fall in buildings (fall in buildings)
I fall in millions (fall in millions)
I fall in trillions (fall in trillions)
I fall in trillions (f-f-falling, yeah)
See they suicidal (suicidal)
Thinking all on the killing (on the killing)
Thinking why they hating (why they hating)
Thinking all the drilling (falling, yeah)
I'm falling off
Tryna hold on the ledge, I'm falling off
Life Desiigner, zombie walking, I'm walking off
Young nigga behind the mic and I'm talking off
Got my walking on
I'm falling in buildings (fall in buildings)
Tryna hold on the ledge
I'm falling off (yeah, I'm falling, falling off)
Life of Desiigner, zombie walking off, I'm walking off
Young nigga behind the mic and I'm talking off
Yeah, I'm walking off, walking on
I fall in buildings (fall in buildings)
I fall in billions (fall in billions)
I fall in millions (fall in millions)
I fall in trillions (f-f-fall in trillions)
See, they suicidal (suicidal)
Thinking all on the killing (on the killing)
Thinking why they hating (why they hating)
Thinking all the drilling (falling, yeah)
I fall in buildings (fall in buildings)
I fall in millions (fall in millions)
I fall in trillions (fall in trillions)
I fall in trillions (f-f-falling, yeah)
See they suicidal (suicidal)
Thinking all on the killing (on the killing)
Thinking why they hating (why they hating)
Thinking all the drilling (falling, yeah)
I'm falling off
All us real
All us really got it
All us in the building
We fucking up shit in building
We in the building
Put ya hands to the ceiling
Keep ya hands in the ceiling
Tell people who the real me
Show people who the real is (real is)
Show people what the deal is (deal, what the deal is)
All that's for real (real)
Long life, that's ill
I get the money, I'm going crazy
Long night, hard night, shit made me
Ducking slugs, police shit brazy
Stay strong, head focus, rich baby
Yeah, I know I'm the realest
Stay focused in the building
See the sun from a mile away
We could run hard, I could feel it
Run hard, I could hear it
Run hard, I could steer it
See my soul floating up
Can't feel nothing, just feel the spirit
Go hard or go home, baby
Get rich and get home crazy
Live fast and live long, maybe
Live fast and live long, maybe
I fall in buildings
I fall in billions
I fall in millions
I fall in trillions
See they suicidal
Thinking all on the killing
Thinking why they hating
Thinking all the drilling
I fall in buildings
I fall in millions (falling, yeah)
I fall in trillions (falling)
I fall in trillions (falling)
See they suicidal (oh-oh)
Thinking all on the killing
Thinking why they hating
Thinking all the drilling
