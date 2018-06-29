Diplo - Suicidal (feat. Desiigner) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Diplo - Suicidal (feat. Desiigner) testo



Hmm

Fall off, hmm

I fall off, hmm



I fall off, fall off, hmm

Fall in buildings, hmm

I fall in billions, hmm

I fall in trillions, fall off, hmm

I fall off

Oh no, hmm



I fall in buildings (fall in buildings)

I fall in billions (fall in billions)

I fall in millions (fall in millions)

I fall in trillions (f-f-fall in trillions)

See, they suicidal (suicidal)

Thinking all on the killing (on the killing)



Thinking why they hating (why they hating)



Thinking all the drilling (falling, yeah)



I fall in buildings (fall in buildings)

I fall in millions (fall in millions)

I fall in trillions (fall in trillions)

I fall in trillions (f-f-falling, yeah)

See they suicidal (suicidal)



Thinking all on the killing (on the killing)

Thinking why they hating (why they hating)



Thinking all the drilling (falling, yeah)

I'm falling off



Tryna hold on the ledge, I'm falling off

Life Desiigner, zombie walking, I'm walking off

Young nigga behind the mic and I'm talking off

Got my walking on

I'm falling in buildings (fall in buildings)

Tryna hold on the ledge



I'm falling off (yeah, I'm falling, falling off)



Life of Desiigner, zombie walking off, I'm walking off

Young nigga behind the mic and I'm talking off

Yeah, I'm walking off, walking on



I fall in buildings (fall in buildings)

I fall in billions (fall in billions)

I fall in millions (fall in millions)

I fall in trillions (f-f-fall in trillions)



See, they suicidal (suicidal)

Thinking all on the killing (on the killing)

Thinking why they hating (why they hating)

Thinking all the drilling (falling, yeah)



I fall in buildings (fall in buildings)



I fall in millions (fall in millions)

I fall in trillions (fall in trillions)

I fall in trillions (f-f-falling, yeah)



See they suicidal (suicidal)

Thinking all on the killing (on the killing)

Thinking why they hating (why they hating)

Thinking all the drilling (falling, yeah)



I'm falling off



All us real

All us really got it

All us in the building

We fucking up shit in building

We in the building

Put ya hands to the ceiling



Keep ya hands in the ceiling



Tell people who the real me

Show people who the real is (real is)

Show people what the deal is (deal, what the deal is)

All that's for real (real)

Long life, that's ill

I get the money, I'm going crazy

Long night, hard night, shit made me

Ducking slugs, police shit brazy

Stay strong, head focus, rich baby



Yeah, I know I'm the realest

Stay focused in the building

See the sun from a mile away

We could run hard, I could feel it

Run hard, I could hear it

Run hard, I could steer it

See my soul floating up



Can't feel nothing, just feel the spirit

Go hard or go home, baby

Get rich and get home crazy

Live fast and live long, maybe

Live fast and live long, maybe



I fall in buildings

I fall in billions

I fall in millions

I fall in trillions

See they suicidal

Thinking all on the killing

Thinking why they hating

Thinking all the drilling

I fall in buildings

I fall in millions (falling, yeah)

I fall in trillions (falling)

I fall in trillions (falling)

See they suicidal (oh-oh)

Thinking all on the killing

Thinking why they hating

Thinking all the drilling