Diplo - Wish (feat. Trippie Redd) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Baby, what you wishin' for?
Maybe you should wish it more?
Maybe the world is yours?
Maybe when it rains it pours?
Keep on wishin' (I don't know how to wish anymore)
Keep on wishin' (I don't know how to wish anymore)
I got it all (or do I?)
Wish you'd get out my face, might go MIA
Might just blow my brain, R.I.P. Kurt Cobain
I can't feel my face
I can't feel my face
I can't feel my face
I can't feel my face
I wish you will find your chill
'Cause Lord knows this shit get real
And for this price, you know you'll kill
And it's big brack, you know the deal
And it's big slat, you know the deal
Draco on big dragon fire hell
Can't save me, man, save yourself
'Cause I do not need no help
Keep on wishin'
Keep on wishin'
Keep on wishin'
Ohhh
Ouu
Baby, what you wishin' for?
Maybe you should wish it more?
Maybe the world is yours?
Maybe when it rains it pours?
Keep on wishin' (I don't know how to wish anymore)
Keep on wishin' (I don't know how to wish anymore)
Or do I?
Wish you'd get out my face, might go MIA
Might just blow my brain, R.I.P Kurt Cobain
I can't feel my face
I can't feel my face
I can't feel my face
I can't feel my face
