Diplo - Wish (feat. Trippie Redd) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Baby, what you wishin' for?

Maybe you should wish it more?

Maybe the world is yours?



Maybe when it rains it pours?

Keep on wishin' (I don't know how to wish anymore)

Keep on wishin' (I don't know how to wish anymore)

I got it all (or do I?)



Wish you'd get out my face, might go MIA

Might just blow my brain, R.I.P. Kurt Cobain

I can't feel my face

I can't feel my face

I can't feel my face

I can't feel my face



I wish you will find your chill

'Cause Lord knows this shit get real

And for this price, you know you'll kill

And it's big brack, you know the deal

And it's big slat, you know the deal

Draco on big dragon fire hell

Can't save me, man, save yourself

'Cause I do not need no help



Keep on wishin'

Keep on wishin'

Keep on wishin'

Ohhh

Ouu



Baby, what you wishin' for?

Maybe you should wish it more?

Maybe the world is yours?

Maybe when it rains it pours?

Keep on wishin' (I don't know how to wish anymore)

Keep on wishin' (I don't know how to wish anymore)

Or do I?



Wish you'd get out my face, might go MIA

Might just blow my brain, R.I.P Kurt Cobain

I can't feel my face

I can't feel my face

I can't feel my face

I can't feel my face