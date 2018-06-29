Diplo - Worry No More (feat. Lil Yachty & Santigold) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Diplo - Worry No More (feat. Lil Yachty & Santigold) testo



I don't worry no more



Still asking where my money now



Like a walk in a park, got in love and I'm rollin' up

He ain't reachin', zip it first

I got friends I got money, got no worries 'til it all dry up

And I can make you rain

Wash away the pain and a thousand BM up

Shit, I know what you mean

Every mind you wanna is not the cash, so it's feeling hard



I don't wanna worry no more

I just wanna ball like the big leagues

I just want a nice house on the shore

I just want a big house like Gatsby

So catch me if you can

I'm chasing after my dreams

I wanna be the man

I wanna be the star on the scene



'Cause I don't wanna worry no more

I just wanna ball like the big league

I just want a nice house on the shore

I just want a big house like Gatsby

So catch me if you can

I'm chasing after my dreams

I wanna be the man

I gonna be the star on the scene



Tell you what I'm chasing something never was

Reach that 40 ain't got one to pull me up

Feeling fun, I kick it in, I know I can't stop

I am right here, 'cause I can't see nowhere I was

Give me some time, meet me up and give me love

And money make me that I never let enough

You keep the fame, keep the phone and came up plus

I keep on dreaming, keep on rising high above



I don't wanna worry no more

I just wanna ball like the big leagues

I just want a nice house on the shore

I just want a big house like Gatsby

So catch me if you can

I'm chasing after my dreams

I wanna be the man

I gonna be the star on the scene



I don't wanna worry no more

I just wanna ball like the big leagues

I just want a nice house on the shore

I just want a big house like Gatsby

So catch me if you can

I'm chasing after my dreams

I wanna be the man

I wanna be the star on the scene



I don't wanna worry no more

I just wanna ball like the big leagues

I just want a nice house on the shore

I just want a big house like Gatsby

So catch me if you can

I'm chasing after my dreams

I wanna be the man

I gonna be the star on the scene