Diplo - Worry No More (feat. Lil Yachty & Santigold) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Diplo - Worry No More (feat. Lil Yachty & Santigold) testo
I don't worry no more
Still asking where my money now
Like a walk in a park, got in love and I'm rollin' up
He ain't reachin', zip it first
I got friends I got money, got no worries 'til it all dry up
And I can make you rain
Wash away the pain and a thousand BM up
Shit, I know what you mean
Every mind you wanna is not the cash, so it's feeling hard
I don't wanna worry no more
I just wanna ball like the big leagues
I just want a nice house on the shore
I just want a big house like Gatsby
So catch me if you can
I'm chasing after my dreams
I wanna be the man
I wanna be the star on the scene
'Cause I don't wanna worry no more
I just wanna ball like the big league
I just want a nice house on the shore
I just want a big house like Gatsby
So catch me if you can
I'm chasing after my dreams
I wanna be the man
I gonna be the star on the scene
Tell you what I'm chasing something never was
Reach that 40 ain't got one to pull me up
Feeling fun, I kick it in, I know I can't stop
I am right here, 'cause I can't see nowhere I was
Give me some time, meet me up and give me love
And money make me that I never let enough
You keep the fame, keep the phone and came up plus
I keep on dreaming, keep on rising high above
I don't wanna worry no more
I just wanna ball like the big leagues
I just want a nice house on the shore
I just want a big house like Gatsby
So catch me if you can
I'm chasing after my dreams
I wanna be the man
I gonna be the star on the scene
I don't wanna worry no more
I just wanna ball like the big leagues
I just want a nice house on the shore
I just want a big house like Gatsby
So catch me if you can
I'm chasing after my dreams
I wanna be the man
I wanna be the star on the scene
I don't wanna worry no more
I just wanna ball like the big leagues
I just want a nice house on the shore
I just want a big house like Gatsby
So catch me if you can
I'm chasing after my dreams
I wanna be the man
I gonna be the star on the scene
Altro su #Diplo
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs