DJ Snake - Let's Get Ill (Video ufficiale e testo)

DJ Snake - Let's Get Ill testo



Party people, your dreams have now been fulfilled

Get out your seats, and let's get ill

Party people, your dreams have now been fulfilled



Get out your seats, and let's get ill

That's right y'all



Party people, your dreams have now been fulfilled

Get out your seats, and let's get ill

Party people, your dreams have now been fulfilled

Get out your seats, and let's get ill

That's right y'all



Party people (that's right y'all)

Party people

Get out your seats

Party people (that's right y'all)

Party people (that's right y'all)



And let's get ill



Party people, your dreams have now been fulfilled

Get out your seats, and let's get ill

Party people, your dreams have now been fulfilled

Get out your seats, and let's get ill

That's right y'all



Party people, your dreams have now been fulfilled

Get out your seats, and let's get ill

Party people, your dreams have now been fulfilled

Get out your seats, and let's get ill

That's right y'all



Party people (that's right y'all)

Party people

Get out your seats

Party people (that's right y'all)

Party people (that's right y'all)



And let's get ill