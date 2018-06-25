Home #DJ Snake Video DJ Snake - Let's Get Ill (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

DJ Snake - Let's Get Ill

DJ Snake - Let's Get Ill: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

DJ Snake - Let's Get Ill testo

Party people, your dreams have now been fulfilled
Get out your seats, and let's get ill
Party people, your dreams have now been fulfilled

Get out your seats, and let's get ill
That's right y'all

Party people, your dreams have now been fulfilled
Get out your seats, and let's get ill
Party people, your dreams have now been fulfilled
Get out your seats, and let's get ill
That's right y'all

Party people (that's right y'all)
Party people
Get out your seats
Party people (that's right y'all)
Party people (that's right y'all)

And let's get ill

Party people, your dreams have now been fulfilled
Get out your seats, and let's get ill
Party people, your dreams have now been fulfilled
Get out your seats, and let's get ill
That's right y'all

Party people, your dreams have now been fulfilled
Get out your seats, and let's get ill
Party people, your dreams have now been fulfilled
Get out your seats, and let's get ill
That's right y'all

Party people (that's right y'all)
Party people
Get out your seats
Party people (that's right y'all)
Party people (that's right y'all)

And let's get ill

