DJ Snake - Let's Get Ill (Video ufficiale e testo)
DJ Snake - Let's Get Ill testo
Party people, your dreams have now been fulfilled
Get out your seats, and let's get ill
Party people, your dreams have now been fulfilled
Get out your seats, and let's get ill
That's right y'all
Party people, your dreams have now been fulfilled
Get out your seats, and let's get ill
Party people, your dreams have now been fulfilled
Get out your seats, and let's get ill
That's right y'all
