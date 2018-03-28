DJ Snake - Live At - Ultra Music Festival - Miami 2018
DJ Snake @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2018 (Mainstage)
- Gammer - The Drop
- Bro Safari - Follow (Zomboy Remix)
- w/ Kanye West - Power
- w/ DJ Snake & Eptic ft. Fatman Scoop - ID
- Valentino Khan & Boaz Van De Beatz - Lord
- w/ Deorro & MAKJ - Ante Up (Acapella)
- Yellow Claw & Juyen Sebulba - Do You Like Bass?
- w/ Skrillex & Yellow Claw - Rawhide
- Dyro & Goja ft. Joe Taylor - Alive
- DJ Snake & Moksi - Pigalle
- Ghastly - The Spider Symphony
- w/ Alvaro & MERCER ft. Lil Jon - Welcome To The Jungle (Acapella)
- DJ Snake ft. Lil Jon - Turn Down For What?! (DJ Snake Drop It Low Edit)
- w/ DJ Snake & Skrillex - Sahara
- Dillon Francis & DJ Snake - Get Low (Outro Edit)
- Major Lazer & DJ Snake ft. MØ - Lean On (Outro Edit)
- w/ Major Lazer & DJ Snake ft. MØ - Lean On (Malaa Remix)
- w/ Major Lazer & DJ Snake ft. MØ - Lean On (Tiësto & MOTi Remix)
- Jauz & Ephwurd - Rock The Party
- Eptic - Eat My Dust
- ID - ID
- 2 Unlimited - Let The Beat Control Your Body (Acapella)
- w/ Redlight ft. Sweetie Irie - Zum Zum
- MERCER & DJ Snake - Let's Get Ill
- MERCER & DJ Snake - Lunatic
- w/ 4B & TEEZ - Whistle
- w/ Zedd & Lucky Date ft. Ellie Goulding - Fall Into The Sky (Everybody Fuckin Jump Acapella)
- Eptic & MUST DIE! - Ectoplasm
- w/ DJ Snake - Propaganda
- w/ DJ Snake - Propaganda (LNY TNZ Remix)
- w/ DJ Snake - Propaganda (SayMyName Remix)
- DJ Snake & Eptic ft. Fatman Scoop - ID
- w/ Hardwell & W&W - Jumper (Acapella)
- w/ Skrillex - Ping Pong
- w/ Flosstradamus & GTA ft. Lil Jon - Prison Riot (Acapella)
- J Balvin & Willy William - Mi Gente
- Nicky Jam X J. Balvin - X (Equis)
- DJ Snake - ID
- DJ Snake - Magenta Riddim
- DJ Snake ft. Lauv - A Different Way (Outro Edit)
- DJ Snake ft. Justin Bieber - Let Me Love You (Outro Edit)
- DJ Snake ft. Bipolar Sunshine - Middle (Outro Edit)
