DJ Snake Live @ Hard Summer 2017

DJ Snake Live @ Hard Summer 2017

  1. Gammer - ID
  2. Bro Safari - Follow (Zomboy Remix)
  3. w/ Kanye West - Power
  4. TroyBoi & Flosstradamus - Soundclash (Acapella)
  5. w/ Zomboy ft. O.V - Get With The Program (Eptic & Trampa Remix)
  6. Bellorum - Alert
  7. DJ Snake & Moksi - Pigalle
  8. Alvaro & MERCER ft. Lil Jon - Welcome To The Jungle (Acapella)
  9. w/ Ghastly - The Spider Symphony
  10. DJ Snake ft. Lil Jon - Turn Down For What?! (DJ Snake Drop It Low Edit)
  11. Hex Cougar - Hexifornia (Gesaffelstein Cover)
  12. DJ Snake & Skrillex - Sahara
  13. Dillon Francis & DJ Snake - Get Low (Outro Edit)
  14. Major Lazer & DJ Snake ft. MØ - Lean On (Outro Edit)
  15. w/ Major Lazer & DJ Snake ft. MØ - Lean On (Malaa Remix)
  16. w/ Major Lazer & DJ Snake ft. MØ - Lean On (Tiësto & MOTi Remix)
  17. TEEZ - ID
  18. DJ Snake ft. Mr Hudson - Here Comes The Night
  19. w/ DJ Snake ft. Mr Hudson - Here Comes The Night (NGHTMRE Remix / DJ Snake Edit)
  20. w/ DJ Snake ft. Mr Hudson - Here Comes The Night (Junkie Kid Remix)
  21. DJ Snake ft. G4SHI - 4 Life
  22. w/ Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & Martin Garrix - Tremor (Sensation 2014 Anthem)
  23. w/ DJ Snake ft. G4SHI - 4 Life (Habstrakt Remix)
  24. DJ Snake ft. Justin Bieber - Let Me Love You (Outro Edit)
  25. Sigma - Nobody To Love
  26. DJ Snake ft. Bipolar Sunshine - Middle (Outro Edit)

