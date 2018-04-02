Don Diablo - Believe (feat. Ansel Elgort) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Don Diablo - Believe (feat. Ansel Elgort) testo



Promises promises, year after year on my knees

Paradise knocks for my future, just have to believe

Flood, flood, flood in the streets so they said



Blood, blood, blood in the streets of my head



Do you believe in me?

Do you believe in me?

We believed in you

We believed in you



Just listen to father and he'll set you up to succeeds

In the soil to dry to produce what we

Need for our family trees

Cutting down to our knees

We look up to the sky to retell the old

Stories of glorious battles victorious

Brothers notorious, empires turn to dust

Men turned delirious, reasons mysterious

Destruction comes near to us

Our mothers shed tears for us



Do you believe in me?

Do you believe in me?

We believed in you

We believed in you



Lived on my knees

They told me, that you'd set me free

We lost our years together because of the fear

Know I'm never gonna make it there

I just wanted Eden on repeated sunny days

The land below me cracks and tears

Look into the sky through thick and rainy haze



Do you believe in me?

Do you believe in me?

We believed in you

We believed in you