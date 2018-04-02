Home #Don Diablo Video Don Diablo - Believe (feat. Ansel Elgort) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Don Diablo - Believe (feat. Ansel Elgort) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Don Diablo - Believe (feat. Ansel Elgort): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Don Diablo - Believe (feat. Ansel Elgort) testo

Promises promises, year after year on my knees
Paradise knocks for my future, just have to believe
Flood, flood, flood in the streets so they said

Blood, blood, blood in the streets of my head

Do you believe in me?
Do you believe in me?
We believed in you
We believed in you

Just listen to father and he'll set you up to succeeds
In the soil to dry to produce what we
Need for our family trees
Cutting down to our knees
We look up to the sky to retell the old
Stories of glorious battles victorious
Brothers notorious, empires turn to dust
Men turned delirious, reasons mysterious
Destruction comes near to us
Our mothers shed tears for us

Do you believe in me?
Do you believe in me?
We believed in you
We believed in you

Lived on my knees
They told me, that you'd set me free
We lost our years together because of the fear
Know I'm never gonna make it there
I just wanted Eden on repeated sunny days
The land below me cracks and tears
Look into the sky through thick and rainy haze

Do you believe in me?
Do you believe in me?
We believed in you
We believed in you

