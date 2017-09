Don Diablo - Don't Let Go (feat. Holly Winter) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Don Diablo - Don't Let Go (feat. Holly Winter) testo



One touch, one kiss won't be enough

I'm on empty, fill me up

Closer, baby I want you

I'm hooked, I'm struck, I'm at your door

Desperate for a little more

Closer, baby I need you



If we could only slow the time

We'd have forever, every night

Oh, don't let go

If we could only run away

We'd have forever, every day

Oh, don't let go

Don't let go



Don't let go

Don't let go

Don't let go

Don't let go

Don't let go

Don't let go

Don't let go

Don't let go



Fearless with you by my side

Stronger with your hand in mine

Better, just to be near you

Nothing standing in my way

Cross the distance, here to stay

Closer, I'll never leave you



If we could only slow the time

We'd have forever, every night

Oh, don't let go

If we could only run away

We'd have forever, every day

Oh, don't let go

Don't let go



Don't let go

Don't let go

Don't let go

Don't let go

Don't let go

Don't let go

Don't let go

Don't let go



If we could only slow the time

We'd have forever, every night

Oh, don't let go



Don't let go

Don't let go

Don't let go

Don't let go

Don't let go

Don't let go

Don't let go

Don't let go



If we could only slow the time

We'd have forever, every night

Oh, don't let go

If we could only run away

We'd have forever, every day

Oh, don't let go