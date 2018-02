Don Diablo - Everybody's Somebody (feat. Bully Songs) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Don Diablo - Everybody's Somebody (feat. Bully Songs) testo



It's no ordinary life

'Cause we never get it right

No matter how hard we try



'Cause no matter how hard we

We try to be the one

Too proud to get it done

But that ain't gonna beat me

'Cause I already know



Everybody's somebody

And nobody's nobody

Yet everybody's somebody

And all I wanna be

Is somebody, somebody too



Everybody's somebody

Nobody's nobody

Yet everybody's somebody

And all I wanna be

Is somebody, somebody to you



Is somebody, somebody to you

Somebody, somebody

All I wanna be

Is somebody, somebody to you



As you try to walk the line

And I struggle to survive

You gotta keep your head up high

Oh, you gotta keep your head high

Don't ever turn and run

'Cause I know what you've become

Yeah, I'd already see you

'Cause I already know



Everybody's somebody

And nobody's nobody

Yet everybody's somebody

And all I wanna be

Is somebody, somebody to you



Is somebody, somebody to you

Somebody, somebody

All I wanna be

Is somebody, somebody to you



Everybody's somebody

Nobody's nobody

Everybody's somebody

All I wanna be

Is somebody, somebody to you



Everybody's somebody

Nobody's nobody

Yet everybody's somebody

And all I wanna be

Is somebody, somebody to you



Everybody's somebody

Nobody's nobody

Yet everybody's somebody

And all I wanna be

Is somebody, somebody to you



'Cause I already know

Everybody's somebody

Nobody's nobody

Everybody's somebody

And all I wanna be

Is somebody, somebody to you