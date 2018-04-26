Don Diablo - Give Me Love (feat. Calum Scott) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Don Diablo - Give Me Love (feat. Calum Scott) testo



When the lights come on, the party's over

And I ain't got no car to drive you home

Would the night be to cold for me to hold you



Would you stay, would you leave me all alone?



'Cause all the money in the world won't mean a thing

With the hole in my heart it won't beat again

It's true, oh, without you

Oh, I've been laying in the dark, been out of my mind

I've fallen from the heights and crashing through the lows

Now I need to know



Can you give me love?

Give me love

When I'm standing here with nothing

Would you show me I'm worth something?

Give me love

Give me love

When it feels like it's all over

Would you stay and pull me closer?



Give me love

Give me love



If it rain in the middle of summer

Would you lay in the grass like we used to do

Would you run, would you leave or change your number?

If someone gave you the things I couldn't give to you



'Cause all the money in the world won't mean a thing

With the hole in my heart it won't beat again

It's true, oh, without you

Oh, I've been laying in the dark, been out of my mind

I've fallen from the heights and crashing through the lows

Now I need to know



Can you give me love? Give me love

When I'm standing here with nothing

Would you show me I'm worth something?

Give me love

Give me love

When it feels like it's all over

Would you stay and pull me closer?



Give me love

Give me love



I'll give you all my love

I'll give you all my love

I'll give you all my love

I'll give it up, I'll give it up

I'll give you all my love

I'll give you all my love

I'll give you all my love

I'll give it up



Can you give me love?

(I'll give you all my love)

Give me love

(I'll give you all my love)

When I'm standing here with nothing

Would you show me I'm worth something?

Give me love, (I'll give you all my love)

Give me love

(I'll give you all my love)

When it feels like it's all over

Would you stay and pull me closer?



I'll give you all my love

I'll give it up, I'll give it up

I'll give you all my love

I'll give it up, I'll give it up

I'll give you all my love

I'll give it up, I'll give it up