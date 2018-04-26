Don Diablo - Give Me Love (feat. Calum Scott) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Don Diablo - Give Me Love (feat. Calum Scott) testo
When the lights come on, the party's over
And I ain't got no car to drive you home
Would the night be to cold for me to hold you
Would you stay, would you leave me all alone?
'Cause all the money in the world won't mean a thing
With the hole in my heart it won't beat again
It's true, oh, without you
Oh, I've been laying in the dark, been out of my mind
I've fallen from the heights and crashing through the lows
Now I need to know
Can you give me love?
Give me love
When I'm standing here with nothing
Would you show me I'm worth something?
Give me love
Give me love
When it feels like it's all over
Would you stay and pull me closer?
Give me love
Give me love
If it rain in the middle of summer
Would you lay in the grass like we used to do
Would you run, would you leave or change your number?
If someone gave you the things I couldn't give to you
'Cause all the money in the world won't mean a thing
With the hole in my heart it won't beat again
It's true, oh, without you
Oh, I've been laying in the dark, been out of my mind
I've fallen from the heights and crashing through the lows
Now I need to know
Can you give me love? Give me love
When I'm standing here with nothing
Would you show me I'm worth something?
Give me love
Give me love
When it feels like it's all over
Would you stay and pull me closer?
Give me love
Give me love
I'll give you all my love
I'll give you all my love
I'll give you all my love
I'll give it up, I'll give it up
I'll give you all my love
I'll give you all my love
I'll give you all my love
I'll give it up
Can you give me love?
(I'll give you all my love)
Give me love
(I'll give you all my love)
When I'm standing here with nothing
Would you show me I'm worth something?
Give me love, (I'll give you all my love)
Give me love
(I'll give you all my love)
When it feels like it's all over
Would you stay and pull me closer?
I'll give you all my love
I'll give it up, I'll give it up
I'll give you all my love
I'll give it up, I'll give it up
I'll give you all my love
I'll give it up, I'll give it up
