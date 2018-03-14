Don Diablo - Head Up (feat. James Newman) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Don Diablo - Head Up (feat. James Newman) testo



Am so wrong

For staying up late

Going out with my friends



For drinking too much

And saying I won't, but I'll do it again

But you take my hand

I realize I can be who I am

'Cause I'll be alright

As long as I'm leaving with you



I came with the hard times

But you brought the good times

You make my life brighter, brighter

I found my way

You're only gonna love me

You're never gonna judge me

Now I'm coming higher, higher every day



I'm keeping my head up

I'm keeping my head up, head up (oh-oh)

I'm keeping my head up, head up (oh-oh)

Yeah, I owe it to you

For making me so good

For keeping my head up

You're keeping my head up



How many times

How many times have I said I was good

That every night

You light me up like my last cigarette

With you by my side

I don't really care what the neighbors might think

'Cause I'll be alright

As long as I'm leaving with you



I came with the hard times

But you brought the good times

You make my life brighter, brighter

I found my way

You're only gonna love me

You're never gonna judge me

Now I'm coming higher, higher every day



I'm keeping my head up

I'm keeping my head up, head up (oh-oh)

I'm keeping my head up, head up (oh-oh)

Yeah, I owe it to you

For making me so good

For keeping my head up

You're keeping my head up



I'm keeping my head up, head up (oh-oh)

I'm keeping my head up, head up (oh-oh)

Yeah, I owe it to you

For making me so good

For keeping my head up

You're keeping my head up