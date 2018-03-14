Don Diablo - Head Up (feat. James Newman) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Don Diablo - Head Up (feat. James Newman) testo
Am so wrong
For staying up late
Going out with my friends
For drinking too much
And saying I won't, but I'll do it again
But you take my hand
I realize I can be who I am
'Cause I'll be alright
As long as I'm leaving with you
I came with the hard times
But you brought the good times
You make my life brighter, brighter
I found my way
You're only gonna love me
You're never gonna judge me
Now I'm coming higher, higher every day
I'm keeping my head up
I'm keeping my head up, head up (oh-oh)
I'm keeping my head up, head up (oh-oh)
Yeah, I owe it to you
For making me so good
For keeping my head up
You're keeping my head up
How many times
How many times have I said I was good
That every night
You light me up like my last cigarette
With you by my side
I don't really care what the neighbors might think
'Cause I'll be alright
As long as I'm leaving with you
I came with the hard times
But you brought the good times
You make my life brighter, brighter
I found my way
You're only gonna love me
You're never gonna judge me
Now I'm coming higher, higher every day
I'm keeping my head up
I'm keeping my head up, head up (oh-oh)
I'm keeping my head up, head up (oh-oh)
Yeah, I owe it to you
For making me so good
For keeping my head up
You're keeping my head up
I'm keeping my head up, head up (oh-oh)
I'm keeping my head up, head up (oh-oh)
Yeah, I owe it to you
For making me so good
For keeping my head up
You're keeping my head up
