Don Diablo - Higher (feat. Betty Who) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Don Diablo - Higher (feat. Betty Who) testo



Maybe I've been down too long?

Maybe I've been stuck inside the letters

All the story that I got on



In my head, in my head



I was caught inside, internalized

Till I fell into you, you, you



I tried to hide away inside the darkest place

Where you keep taking me higher, higher

I still do hesitate right where the light escapes

Where you keep taking me higher, higher



You keep taking me

Y-You keep taking me higher

You keep taking me

You keep taking me higher

You keep taking me

Y-You keep taking me higher

You keep taking me

You keep taking me higher



Like I never even felt the high

In my head, in my head



I was caught inside, internalized

Till I fell into you, you, you



I tried to hide away inside the darkest place

Where you keep taking me higher, higher

I still do hesitate right where the light escapes

Where you keep taking me higher, higher



Pulling me up, up, up

Up, up, up

Up, up, up

Pulling me up, up, up

Up, up, up

Up, up, up



You keep taking me

Y-You keep taking me higher

You keep taking me

You keep taking me higher

You keep taking me

Y-You keep taking me higher

You keep taking me

You keep taking me higher