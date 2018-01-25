Don Diablo - People Say (feat. Paije) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Don Diablo - People Say (feat. Paije) testo
Choking on the air, I breathe
We're getting high for the moonlight
It's coming like a tsunami
It's gonna get you a never
Shake them shackles, they can't break free
It's not worth getting, don't come for free
Here's love on unity
We are in this together
Voices telling you, chasing at you near
Voices trying to feel what we fear
Yeah I'm everywhere, yeah I'm everywhere, yeah I'm everywhere
And no matter what people say
And no matter what people say
When it gets hard, we go harder
When they rise up, we rise stronger
Hey, yeah I'm gonna live my life my way
No matter what the people say
No matter what the people say
No matter what the people say
Choking on the air, I breathe
We're getting high for the moonlight
It's coming like a tsunami
It's gonna get you a never
Shake them shackles, they can't break free
It's not worth getting, don't come for free
Here's love on unity
We are in this together
Voices telling you, chasing at you near
Voices trying to feel what we fear
Yeah I'm everywhere, yeah I'm everywhere, yeah I'm everywhere
And no matter what people say
And no matter what people say
No matter what the people say
No matter what the people say
No matter what the people say
