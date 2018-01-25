Don Diablo - People Say (feat. Paije) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Don Diablo - People Say (feat. Paije) testo



Choking on the air, I breathe

We're getting high for the moonlight

It's coming like a tsunami



It's gonna get you a never

Shake them shackles, they can't break free

It's not worth getting, don't come for free

Here's love on unity

We are in this together



Voices telling you, chasing at you near

Voices trying to feel what we fear

Yeah I'm everywhere, yeah I'm everywhere, yeah I'm everywhere

And no matter what people say



And no matter what people say



When it gets hard, we go harder

When they rise up, we rise stronger

Hey, yeah I'm gonna live my life my way

No matter what the people say

No matter what the people say

No matter what the people say



