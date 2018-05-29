Don Diablo - Put It On For Me (feat. Nina Nesbitt) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Don Diablo - Put It On For Me (feat. Nina Nesbitt) testo



City lights, red and gold

Pretty girls on their phones

All their lives we live alone



High heels run like dominoes

On SoHo streets to midnight shows

Tryna hide from what we know



He's got one shot to turn it around

I need blood rush, so don't let me down



Baby, won't you put it on for me?

I've been working all myself all week

Baby, won't you play the song, drop the bomb

Won't you put it on for me?

I'm gonna be dancing like a freak

I don't care if everybody sees

Baby, won't you play the song, drop the bomb

Won't you put it on for me?



I've been working

I've been working

Baby, won't you put it on for me?

I've been working

I've been working

Baby, won't you put it on for me?



Living for the rhythm of it

Moving in the middle of it

There ain't any ambitions in this

Oh-oh, let go of my body

I can't dance, but I don't care

And now I'm going for the last orders

Two, three, four



He's got one shot to turn it around

I need blood rush, so don't let me down

He's got one shot to turn it around

I need blood rush, so don't let me down



Baby, won't you put it on for me?

I've been working all myself all week

Baby, won't you play the song, drop the bomb

Won't you put it on for me?

I'm gonna be dancing like a freak

I don't care if everybody sees

Baby, won't you play the song, drop the bomb

Won't you put it on for me?



I've been working

Baby, won't you put it on for me?

I've been working

Baby, won't you put it on for me?

Baby, won't you put it on for me?

I've been working

Baby, won't you put it on for me?



It can't touch me now

It can't let me down

Oh-no, when I'm moving in the middle of it

I don't feel no pain

When our song is playing

Oh-no, oh-no



So, baby, won't you put it on for me?

I've been working all myself all week

Baby, won't you play the song, drop the bomb

Won't you put it on for me?

I'm gonna be dancing like a freak

I don't care if everybody sees

Baby, won't you play the song, drop the bomb

Won't you (Won't you put it on for me?)



Baby, won't you (put it on for me)

Baby, won't you

Baby, won't you put it on for me?