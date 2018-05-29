Don Diablo - Put It On For Me (feat. Nina Nesbitt) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Don Diablo - Put It On For Me (feat. Nina Nesbitt) testo
City lights, red and gold
Pretty girls on their phones
All their lives we live alone
High heels run like dominoes
On SoHo streets to midnight shows
Tryna hide from what we know
He's got one shot to turn it around
I need blood rush, so don't let me down
Baby, won't you put it on for me?
I've been working all myself all week
Baby, won't you play the song, drop the bomb
Won't you put it on for me?
I'm gonna be dancing like a freak
I don't care if everybody sees
Baby, won't you play the song, drop the bomb
Won't you put it on for me?
I've been working
I've been working
Baby, won't you put it on for me?
I've been working
I've been working
Baby, won't you put it on for me?
Living for the rhythm of it
Moving in the middle of it
There ain't any ambitions in this
Oh-oh, let go of my body
I can't dance, but I don't care
And now I'm going for the last orders
Two, three, four
He's got one shot to turn it around
I need blood rush, so don't let me down
He's got one shot to turn it around
I need blood rush, so don't let me down
Baby, won't you put it on for me?
I've been working all myself all week
Baby, won't you play the song, drop the bomb
Won't you put it on for me?
I'm gonna be dancing like a freak
I don't care if everybody sees
Baby, won't you play the song, drop the bomb
Won't you put it on for me?
I've been working
Baby, won't you put it on for me?
I've been working
Baby, won't you put it on for me?
Baby, won't you put it on for me?
I've been working
Baby, won't you put it on for me?
It can't touch me now
It can't let me down
Oh-no, when I'm moving in the middle of it
I don't feel no pain
When our song is playing
Oh-no, oh-no
So, baby, won't you put it on for me?
I've been working all myself all week
Baby, won't you play the song, drop the bomb
Won't you put it on for me?
I'm gonna be dancing like a freak
I don't care if everybody sees
Baby, won't you play the song, drop the bomb
Won't you (Won't you put it on for me?)
Baby, won't you (put it on for me)
Baby, won't you
Baby, won't you put it on for me?
