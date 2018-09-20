Don Diablo sunset DJ set from an EPIC Ibiza boat!
Video / Tracklist / Setlist for Don Diablo @ DJ Mag HQ Ibiza (EPIC Ibiza Boat)
- Big Pineapple - Another Chance (Don Diablo Edit) (Intro Edit)
- Bicep - Opal (Four Tet Remix)
- Dirty South - Night Walks
- Gorgon City ft. Kamille & Ghosted - Go Deep (Riton Remix)
- Passenger 10 - Gotthard
- MØ & Diplo - Sun In Our Eyes (Don Diablo Remix)
- A-Trak ft. Todd Terry - DJs Gotta Dance More
- ID - ID
- w/ Rick Ross - Hustlin' (Acapella)
- Paul Woolford ft. Kim English - Hang Up Your Hang Ups (The Only One) (CamelPhat Remix)
- Etyen - Elephantasm
- Eric Prydz ft. Tom Cane - Generate (Kölsch Remix)
- Mont Blvck - Letting Go
- Phats & Small - Turn Around (Youngr Bootleg)
- Paul Simon - Graceland (MK & KC Lights Remix)
- Ea Kaya - Tied Up (Kidnap Remix)
- Stardust - Music Sounds Better With You
- Lo Moon - Loveless (Hudson Mohawke Remix)
- SYRE - Let Me Go
- Coolio - Gangsta's Paradise
- Hex Cougar - How Does It Feel
- OutKast - Ms. Jackson (Acapella)
- Audiobruz - Blow
- w/ Mr. Sid & Kiro Prime - Bodyrock (Acapella)
- Don Diablo ft. Emeli Sandé & Gucci Mane - Survive (VIP Mix)
- Analog Kitchen - Utopian Tendencies
- Duskus & San Holo - Forever Free
- Tinlicker - In All The Fire
- Eli & Fur - Night Blooming Jasmine (Rodriguez Jr. Remix)
- Cassian - Know U Well
- Friend Within - The Truth
- Limara - Nostalgia
- Sebastiaan Hooft - Sunset Beat (Club Mix)
- ID - ID
- Daniel Portman - Vulnerable
- Kidnap Kid ft. Leo Stannard - Moments
- Matt Nash & Venomenal - Feel It
- Don Diablo ft. Ansel Elgort - On My Mind vs. Believe (Don Diablo Live Edit)
- Bloc Party - Mercury (Acapella)
- Tchami - Zeal
- Riton & MNEK & The House Gospel Choir - Deeper
- Jim-E Stack - Come Between
- Dreamtrak - Odyssey, Pt. 2
- Boys Noize ft. Remy Banks - Euphoria
- Amine Edge & DANCE - Going To Heaven With The Goodie-Goodies
- Disclosure & Friend Within - The Mechanism
- Vush X Mazay - Soap Opera
- Icarus - Ride This Train
- L'Tric ft. Miles Graham - 1994 (Don Diablo Edit)
- John Lennon - Imagine
