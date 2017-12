Don Diablo - You Can't Change Me (Video ufficiale e testo)

Don Diablo - You Can't Change Me testo



24/7 you keep stressin' me

To do the things I don't wanna do

Or be something I don't wanna be





You can't change me or rearrange me

Don't waste your time, baby can't you see?

That you can't change me



You can't change me or rearrange me

Don't waste your time, baby can't you see?

That you can't change me



You can't change me



24/7 you keep stressin' me

To do the things I don't wanna do

Or be something I don't wanna be



You can't change me or rearrange me

Don't waste your time, baby can't you see?

That you can't change me



Don't waste your time, baby can't you see?

That you can't change me