Home #Dua Lipa Video Dua Lipa - Idgaf (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Dua Lipa - Idgaf (Video ufficiale e testo)

Dua Lipa - Idgaf: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

0 condivisioni

Dua Lipa - Idgaf testo

You call me all friendly
Tellin' me how much you miss me
That's funny, I guess you've heard my songs


Well, I'm too busy for your business
Go find a girl who wants to listen
'Cause if you think I was born yesterday, you have got me wrong

So I cut you off
I don't need your love, 'cause I already cried enough
I've been done
I've been movin' on since we said goodbye

I cut you off
I don't need your love, so you can try all you want
Your time is up, I'll tell you why

You say you're sorry, but it's too late now
So save it, get gone, shut up
'Cause if you think I care about you now
Well, boy, I don't give a fuck

I remember that weekend
When my best friend caught you creepin'
You blamed it all on the alcohol

So I made my decision
'Cause you made your bed, sleep in it
Play the victim and switch your position, I'm through, I'm done

So I cut you off
I don't need your love, 'cause I already cried enough
I've been done
I've been movin' on since we said goodbye

I cut you off
I don't need your love, so you can try all you want
Your time is up, I'll tell you why

You say you're sorry, but it's too late now
So save it, get gone, shut up
'Cause if you think I care about you now
Well, boy, I don't give a fuck

I see you tryna' get to me
I see you beggin' on your knees
Boy, I don't give a fuck

So stop tryna' get to me
Get up off your knees
'Cause, boy, I don't give a fuck

About you, no, I don't give a damn
You keep reminiscin' on when you were my man
But I'm over you, now you're all in the past
You talk all that sweet talk, but I ain't comin' back

Cut you off
I don't need your love, so you can try all you want
Your time is up, I'll tell you why, I'll tell you why

You say you're sorry, but it's too late now
So save it, get gone, shut up
'Cause if you think I care about you now (Too late now)
Well, boy, I don't give a fuck

Boy, I don't give a...

I see you tryna' get to me
I see you beggin' on your knees
Boy, I don't give a fuck

So stop tryna' get to me (Get to me)
Get up off your knees
'Cause, boy, I don't give a fuck

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Dua Lipa

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs