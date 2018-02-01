Dua Lipa - Idgaf (Video ufficiale e testo)

Dua Lipa - Idgaf testo



You call me all friendly

Tellin' me how much you miss me

That's funny, I guess you've heard my songs





Well, I'm too busy for your business

Go find a girl who wants to listen

'Cause if you think I was born yesterday, you have got me wrong



So I cut you off

I don't need your love, 'cause I already cried enough

I've been done

I've been movin' on since we said goodbye



I cut you off

I don't need your love, so you can try all you want

Your time is up, I'll tell you why



You say you're sorry, but it's too late now

So save it, get gone, shut up

'Cause if you think I care about you now

Well, boy, I don't give a fuck



I remember that weekend

When my best friend caught you creepin'

You blamed it all on the alcohol



So I made my decision

'Cause you made your bed, sleep in it

Play the victim and switch your position, I'm through, I'm done



So I cut you off

I don't need your love, 'cause I already cried enough

I've been done

I've been movin' on since we said goodbye



I cut you off

I don't need your love, so you can try all you want

Your time is up, I'll tell you why



You say you're sorry, but it's too late now

So save it, get gone, shut up

'Cause if you think I care about you now

Well, boy, I don't give a fuck



I see you tryna' get to me

I see you beggin' on your knees

Boy, I don't give a fuck



So stop tryna' get to me

Get up off your knees

'Cause, boy, I don't give a fuck



About you, no, I don't give a damn

You keep reminiscin' on when you were my man

But I'm over you, now you're all in the past

You talk all that sweet talk, but I ain't comin' back



Cut you off

I don't need your love, so you can try all you want

Your time is up, I'll tell you why, I'll tell you why



You say you're sorry, but it's too late now

So save it, get gone, shut up

'Cause if you think I care about you now (Too late now)

Well, boy, I don't give a fuck



Boy, I don't give a...



I see you tryna' get to me

I see you beggin' on your knees

Boy, I don't give a fuck



So stop tryna' get to me (Get to me)

Get up off your knees

'Cause, boy, I don't give a fuck