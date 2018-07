DVBBS - Idwk (Video ufficiale e testo)

DVBBS - Idwk testo



Every morning you wake up and you reaching out for me, yeah

Found you someone you could have just temporarily, aye

And everything you wanted, I knew every part about you



From your head to your toes

From your heart to your soul



And I don't wanna know

So why you gotta be that honest for?

I ain't hold your heart no more

Why you gotta make me insecure?



Who's loving you?

I don't wanna know right now

Who's loving you? Who's touching you?

I don't wanna know right now

Who's texting you? (Goddamn)

I do, I do, I don't, I don't

(I don't wanna know right now)

I don't wanna know right now

(Who's loving you?)



Who's loving you?

Who's touching you?

Who's loving you, you?

Who's loving you?

Who's touching you?

Who's texting you?

Who's sexting you?

Who's loving you?

I don't wanna know



Every morning I wake up a lil' richer, a lil' more alone

He got spots to find on his own, I found so long ago

Hope you don't cry no more

Why you gotta be so insecure?



Who's loving you?

I don't wanna know right now

Who's loving you?

Who's touching you?

I don't wanna know right now

Who's texting you? (Goddamn)

I do, I do, I don't, I don't

(I don't wanna know right now)

I don't wanna know right now

(Who's loving you?)



Who's loving you?

Who's touching you?

Who's loving you, you?

I don't wanna know



Who's loving you?

Who's touching you?

Who's texting you?

Who's sexting you?

Who's loving you?



Who's loving you?

Who's touching you?

Who's texting you?

Who's sexting you?

Who's loving you?

I don't wanna know

I don't wanna know

(Who's loving you?)



I ain't hold your heart no more

Why you gotta be so insecure?

Hope you don't cry no more

Why you gotta be so insecure?

Who's loving you?