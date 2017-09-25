DVBBS & NERVO - Make It Last
DVBBS - Make It Last testo
I don't wanna lose another minute, don't wanna let this go (don't wanna let)
'Cause everyone around us sees it
While we're wasting time, I wanna make you mine
So tell me, boy, if you can feel it
Come on and let it show
'Cause I don't wanna waste another minute
Oh, now let me now
So love me, love me, love me now
Just love me, love me any way you know how
Love me, love me, love me now
'Cause we can make the weekend last
We can make the weekend last forever
We can make the weekend last
We can make the weekend last forever
We can make the race go faster
We can make the clocks turn back (tick, tock, tick, tick)
I'm pretty sure you know what I'm after (don't you, baby?)
So we don't need to waste no time in making the weekend last
So love me, love me, love me now
Just love me, love me any way you know how
Love me, love me, love me now
'Cause we can make the weekend last
We can make the weekend last forever
We can make the weekend last
We can make the weekend last forever
Don't stop, don't stop
Don't stop, don't–
We can make the weekend last
Don't stop, don't stop
Don't stop, don't–
We can make the weekend last
Don't stop, don't stop
Don't stop, don't–
We can make the weekend last
Don't stop, don't stop
Don't stop, don't–
Don't stop, don't stop, no
So love me, love me, love me now
Just love me, love me any way you know how
Love me, love me, love me now
'Cause we can make the weekend last
We can make the weekend last forever
We can make the weekend last
We can make the weekend last forever
Forever and ever, boy
