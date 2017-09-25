DVBBS & NERVO - Make It Last

DVBBS - Make It Last testo



I don't wanna lose another minute, don't wanna let this go (don't wanna let)

'Cause everyone around us sees it

While we're wasting time, I wanna make you mine

So tell me, boy, if you can feel it

Come on and let it show

'Cause I don't wanna waste another minute

Oh, now let me now



So love me, love me, love me now

Just love me, love me any way you know how

Love me, love me, love me now

'Cause we can make the weekend last



We can make the weekend last forever

We can make the weekend last

We can make the weekend last forever



We can make the race go faster

We can make the clocks turn back (tick, tock, tick, tick)

I'm pretty sure you know what I'm after (don't you, baby?)

So we don't need to waste no time in making the weekend last



So love me, love me, love me now

Just love me, love me any way you know how

Love me, love me, love me now

'Cause we can make the weekend last



We can make the weekend last forever

We can make the weekend last

We can make the weekend last forever



Don't stop, don't stop

Don't stop, don't–

We can make the weekend last

Don't stop, don't stop

Don't stop, don't–

We can make the weekend last

Don't stop, don't stop

Don't stop, don't–

We can make the weekend last

Don't stop, don't stop

Don't stop, don't–

Don't stop, don't stop, no



So love me, love me, love me now

Just love me, love me any way you know how

Love me, love me, love me now

'Cause we can make the weekend last



We can make the weekend last forever

We can make the weekend last

We can make the weekend last forever

Forever and ever, boy