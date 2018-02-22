Dyro - Amsterdam (feat. HAILZ) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Dyro - Amsterdam (feat. HAILZ) testo
[Intro]
I'll fly you to amsterdam
And you can call me baby
[Verse 1]
Took it too far
Made a big mess, ruined my dress
Look where we are, oh
Penthouse in Paris
Champagne on ice, drink it all night
Life is a game
These days
[Chorus]
People say I'm crazy
I'm think I'm just lazy
I'll fly you to Amsterdam
And you can call me baby
Careful what you ask for
I'm not much for safety
I'll fly you to Amsterdam
And you can call me baby
You can call me baby
[Verse 2]
Do what I say
I say what I want, I want what you got
Now don't make me wait, oh
You know I got a car outside
We can get away
We can just leave all this shit for another day
[Chorus]
People say I'm crazy
I'm think I'm just lazy
I'll fly you to Amsterdam
And you can call me baby
Careful what you ask for
I'm not much for safety
I'll fly you to Amsterdam
And you can call me baby
[Verse 3]
Tired of the bright lights
Something doesn't feel right
I think I've been here before
Tired of the bright lights
Something doesn't feel right
Follow me back out the door
[Chorus]
People say I'm crazy
I'm think I'm just lazy
I'll fly you to Amsterdam
And you can call me baby
Careful what you ask for
I'm not much for safety
I'll fly you to Amsterdam
And you can call me baby
