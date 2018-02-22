Dyro - Amsterdam (feat. HAILZ) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Dyro - Amsterdam (feat. HAILZ) testo



[Intro]

I'll fly you to amsterdam

And you can call me baby



[Verse 1]

Took it too far

Made a big mess, ruined my dress

Look where we are, oh

Penthouse in Paris

Champagne on ice, drink it all night

Life is a game

These days



[Chorus]

People say I'm crazy

I'm think I'm just lazy

I'll fly you to Amsterdam

And you can call me baby

Careful what you ask for

I'm not much for safety

I'll fly you to Amsterdam

And you can call me baby



You can call me baby



[Verse 2]

Do what I say

I say what I want, I want what you got

Now don't make me wait, oh

You know I got a car outside

We can get away

We can just leave all this shit for another day



[Chorus]

People say I'm crazy

I'm think I'm just lazy

I'll fly you to Amsterdam

And you can call me baby

Careful what you ask for

I'm not much for safety

I'll fly you to Amsterdam

And you can call me baby



[Verse 3]

Tired of the bright lights

Something doesn't feel right

I think I've been here before

Tired of the bright lights

Something doesn't feel right

Follow me back out the door



[Chorus]

People say I'm crazy

I'm think I'm just lazy

I'll fly you to Amsterdam

And you can call me baby

Careful what you ask for

I'm not much for safety

I'll fly you to Amsterdam

And you can call me baby