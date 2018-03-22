Home #Fedde le Grand Video Fedde Le Grand Live From DJ Mag's Pool Party In Miami
Fedde Le Grand Live From DJ Mag's Pool Party In Miami

Fedde Le Grand @ DJ Mag Poolside Sessions

FEDDE LE GRAND IN MIAMI (UNITED STATES) - MAR 21, 2018 (22 MINS AGO) - TRACKLIST / SETLIST

  1. Marten Hørger ft. Eva Lazarus - Deeper Down
  2. Louis Proud & Dare Me - We've Got Everything
  3. Noisy Bears ft. Julia Turano - I Like It
  4. Fedde Le Grand & Ida Corr - Let Me Think About It
  5. Format:B - Chunky
  6. Rony Rex - Like This
  7. Valentino Khan - Lick It
  8. Billy Kenny & Aaron Jackson - Right Here
  9. Secret Cinema - Rebounce
  10. Eddie Amador - Rise (Jason Jinx Joystick Remix)
  11. Mark Knight - In The Pocket
  12. Kevin Saunderson pres. Inner City - Good Life (Matt Smallwood Remix)
  13. Fedde Le Grand - Dancing Together
  14. Vintage Culture & Chemical Surf - Feeling Good (Croatia Squad Remix)
  15. Brodinski ft. Louisahhh!!! - Nobody Rules The Streets
  16. w/ Sofi Tukker - Drinkee (Addal Remix)
  17. Phlegmatic Dogs - Keepmastik
  18. Dombresky - Utopia
  19. w/ Fatboy Slim - Right Here, Right Now (CamelPhat Remix)
  20. AC Slater & Chris Lorenzo - Fly Kicks (Wax Motif Remix)
  21. DONOOT - Hi
  22. ANGELZ - Devils

