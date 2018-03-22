Fedde Le Grand Live From DJ Mag's Pool Party In Miami
Fedde Le Grand @ DJ Mag Poolside Sessions
FEDDE LE GRAND IN MIAMI (UNITED STATES) - MAR 21, 2018 (22 MINS AGO) - TRACKLIST / SETLIST
- Marten Hørger ft. Eva Lazarus - Deeper Down
- Louis Proud & Dare Me - We've Got Everything
- Noisy Bears ft. Julia Turano - I Like It
- Fedde Le Grand & Ida Corr - Let Me Think About It
- Format:B - Chunky
- Rony Rex - Like This
- Valentino Khan - Lick It
- Billy Kenny & Aaron Jackson - Right Here
- Secret Cinema - Rebounce
- Eddie Amador - Rise (Jason Jinx Joystick Remix)
- Mark Knight - In The Pocket
- Kevin Saunderson pres. Inner City - Good Life (Matt Smallwood Remix)
- Fedde Le Grand - Dancing Together
- Vintage Culture & Chemical Surf - Feeling Good (Croatia Squad Remix)
- Brodinski ft. Louisahhh!!! - Nobody Rules The Streets
- w/ Sofi Tukker - Drinkee (Addal Remix)
- Phlegmatic Dogs - Keepmastik
- Dombresky - Utopia
- w/ Fatboy Slim - Right Here, Right Now (CamelPhat Remix)
- AC Slater & Chris Lorenzo - Fly Kicks (Wax Motif Remix)
- DONOOT - Hi
- ANGELZ - Devils
